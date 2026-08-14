We all think of snakes as dangerous, but for farmers, they are actually a blessing in disguise. By eating rats and other pests, they protect crops, cut down the need for chemical pesticides, and help keep nature in balance. It's high time farmers understood their true value.

When we think of snakes, the first thing that comes to mind is a deadly bite. But what if I told you they also save lives? It's true. Snakes are a huge help not just to our farmers, but to the environment as well. Here’s how.

Take the story of Ramu, a farmer. For a long time, whenever he saw a snake in his field, his first instinct was to kill it. One day, he noticed his paddy crop was being destroyed by pests. No amount of pesticide seemed to work. An older, wiser farmer then gave him some advice: stop killing the snakes. Ramu listened. In just a few weeks, the snake population in his field grew. They started eating the pests, and soon, Ramu's harvest was much bigger than before. That incident completely changed how he saw snakes. If every farmer could have this realisation, just like Ramu, they could also see a big jump in their crop yields.

Every year, Indian farmers lose thousands of crores of rupees because of pests. Rats, insects, and birds cause massive damage to grains and vegetables. To fight this, farmers often use chemical pesticides. But these chemicals don't just lower the quality of the crop; they also harm the environment. People think chemicals boost yield, but in the long run, they ruin the soil's fertility. We desperately need natural solutions to this problem.

Snakes: A Farmer's Ally, Not an Enemy

Snakes don't just take lives; they play a massive role in keeping nature's balance. Their main job? They eat rats, frogs, and insects, which directly protects our crops. A single snake can eat hundreds of rats in a year, which drastically cuts down crop losses. This natural pest control saves farmers a lot of money on pesticides. In fact, many studies have confirmed that fields with snakes have far fewer pests. Farmers lose almost a quarter of their paddy and wheat crops to rats. According to some studies, rats across the country destroy nearly one-fifth of India's total food grain production every year. This means a loss of thousands of crores. In a country like ours where food security is so important, this is a direct threat to our food supply. And the most effective, zero-cost, zero-fuel, and round-the-clock solution to this problem is snakes. But somewhere along the way, farmers have forgotten this. They only remember the danger snakes pose. The very farmers who should be thanking snakes are the ones killing them. This deep-seated fear and hatred for snakes in India is quietly damaging our country's food security.

But things are changing. In the past, farmers would kill snakes on sight. Now, many are actively protecting them. Some are even building special habitats for snakes in their fields. These farmers have cut down on pesticides and are letting snakes handle pest control. This shift isn't just increasing their crop yield; it's also helping restore the ecological balance. They are finally realising that snakes are the real guardians of their crops. Using rat poison is terrible for the environment. But when snakes eat rats, the poison doesn't spread up the food chain. This means owls, cats, and dogs are safe from dying after eating a poisoned rat. Experts say that if you remove natural predators like snakes from a farm, the rat population will explode, leading to massive crop failure in just one season. Their advice is simple: if a snake isn't a threat, just leave it alone.

Why We Need to Spread the Word

It's extremely important to educate people in rural areas, especially farmers, about how valuable snakes are. They are a crucial part of our ecosystem and play a key role in the food chain. In an environment without snakes, pests like rats and insects will multiply and cause even more damage to crops. Protecting snakes is a core principle of natural farming. It not only brings financial benefits but also ensures we leave a healthier planet for the next generation. Local governments and NGOs really need to step up and work on this. In some parts of the country, farmers are already a step ahead. They are actively encouraging snakes on their farms—including venomous ones like cobras, kraits, and vipers. They welcome these snakes and even train their farm workers to identify them and live alongside them safely. The result? The rat population has gone down, and crop yields are up. Because the workers are now aware, snakebite incidents have also reduced. They know not to panic or provoke the snakes when they see one.