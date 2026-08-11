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This is the real truth behind the stories of snake charmers

This special hearing system explains why snakes 'dance' for snake charmers. It's a mistake to think the snake is enjoying the music from the 'nagaswaram'. The high-pitched notes are actually outside its hearing range. The snake is simply following the swaying movement of the instrument and feeling the vibrations from the charmer tapping their feet on the ground. Snakes don't hear a melody, but they use these vibrations to understand their surroundings, hunt, and escape danger.