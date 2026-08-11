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How Do Snakes Hear Without External Ears? The Answer Is More Fascinating Than You Think
Snakes may lack visible external ears, but they are not completely deaf. Discover how their inner-ear structures and jaw connections help them detect sounds and vibrations in their surroundings.
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Image Credit : Gemini
Do snakes actually have ears? How do they sense sound?
Many people think snakes are completely deaf, but that's just a myth. It's true they don't have external ears or eardrums like us. Still, they can clearly sense ground vibrations and low-frequency sounds from the air. Snakes have a unique internal hearing system connected to their jawbones, which works just like our ears.
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Image Credit : Getty
Secret Body Structure: A complete hearing system inside
If you look closely at a snake's head, you won't find any ear holes. In most animals, sound waves hit the eardrum, which sends signals to the inner ear. Snakes lost their external and middle ears over time. But, deep inside their skull, they have a fully developed inner ear. They use a special little bone called the columella, which works like the stapes bone in humans, to get sound vibrations to this inner ear.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Ground Vibrations
The best way a snake 'hears' is through bone conduction. When a snake rests on the ground, its lower jaw touches the surface directly. Any small movement—like footsteps or a predator approaching—sends vibrations through the soil. These vibrations travel from the jawbone, through the columella bone, and straight into the snake's fluid-filled inner ear. From there, nerve signals go directly to the brain.
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Image Credit : Gemini
The power to hear sounds in the air
For a long time, scientists thought snakes couldn't hear airborne sounds because they have no eardrums. But recent studies proved this wrong. Snakes can detect sounds travelling through the air, but their hearing range is much smaller than ours. Humans hear from 20 to 20,000 Hertz, but snakes only pick up low-frequency sounds, usually between 80 and 600 Hertz. These sound waves make the snake's skin and skull vibrate slightly, sending the signal to their inner ear.
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Image Credit : Canva
This is the real truth behind the stories of snake charmers
This special hearing system explains why snakes 'dance' for snake charmers. It's a mistake to think the snake is enjoying the music from the 'nagaswaram'. The high-pitched notes are actually outside its hearing range. The snake is simply following the swaying movement of the instrument and feeling the vibrations from the charmer tapping their feet on the ground. Snakes don't hear a melody, but they use these vibrations to understand their surroundings, hunt, and escape danger.
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