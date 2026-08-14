Want to take your loved one to a cozy date in Bangalore? Today, we bring you five cozy spots to make the most of your time. Keep scrolling to learn more!

Bangalore is one of the best cities to find love, and there's no denying that. The weather is often crisp, the food is amazing, and the vibe is ten on ten. Well, finding love in such a fast-paced city can be tricky, but who said one's date can be bland? Yes, you read that right. From cute cafes to cozy drink spots, today we bring you some of your best picks: top five spots where you can have the best time of your life with your partner or a potential partner and call it a day!

Olive Beach

Elegant Mediterranean courtyard with soft candlelight. Go here for some crazy Mediterranean food and great wine, added with some nice conversation.

Chianti

Intimate, warm, and classic Italian trattoria. This place serves authentic handcrafted pasta, wood-fired pizzas, and extensive wine choices. Dress up cute and go have the best date with your loved one.

Rim Naam

Serene open-air seating by a lotus pond at The Oberoi. Enjoy some authentic Thai cuisine here, and do not forget to enjoy the great interior and cozy vibes.

Grasshopper

Want to have an intimate date night? Grasshopper is the place. Extremely private, quiet, and magical outdoor garden setting. Food? Multi-course artisanal tasting menus.

The 13th Floor

Rooftop lounge with stunning night views of the city skyline. This place will add a sheer romantic vibe to your date night. This place is great for finger foods, stunning cocktails, and Asian-fusion plates.