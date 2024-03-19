Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Holi 2024: 7 ways to keep your pets safe

    Holi, the festival of colours, maybe a fun and joyful occasion for people, but it can also be stressful and sometimes dangerous for dogs. Here are seven suggestions for keeping your pets safe during Holi.

    Holi 2024: 7 ways to keep your pets safe RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    Following these guidelines can help keep your dogs safe and comfortable throughout the thrill of Holi celebrations. Taking preemptive steps to reduce their exposure to possible risks guarantees everyone, including your pets, a fun and stress-free celebration.

    Keep Pets Indoors: The loud noises, people, and excitement of Holi celebrations can be scary for pets. Keep them indoors in a peaceful and secure environment to avoid them being terrified and fleeing.

    Avoid Colour Exposure: Chemical colours used during Holi can be hazardous to dogs if consumed or absorbed via the skin. Protect your dogs from coloured powders and water during the festivities to avoid accidental exposure.

    Holi 2024: 7 ways to keep your pets safe RBA

    Protect Their Eyes and Ears: If you're playing Holi with your dogs, consider wearing goggles or earmuffs to protect their eyes and ears from coloured powders and loud noises.

    Keep Water Sources Secure: Pets may get curious about water sources such as buckets and tubs used for Holi. Cover these containers securely or make them inaccessible to prevent dogs from ingesting polluted water.

    Avoid Toxic Foods: Many Holi snacks and sweets, such as gujiya and thandai, contain substances like raisins, almonds, and dairy products that can be harmful to dogs. Keep these foods out of reach, and do not give them to your dogs.

    Holi 2024: 7 ways to keep your pets safe RBA

    Monitor Stress Levels: Pay attention to your pet's behaviour during the Holi celebrations. Pacing, panting, trembling, hiding, or excessive vocalisation can all be signs of stress or worry. Provide a secure and calm environment where they may withdraw if they feel overwhelmed.

    Prepare ID Tags and Microchips: In the event that your pet becomes lost during the Holi festivities, ensure that it is wearing a collar with updated ID tags and is microchipped with current contact information. This will help ensure a quick reunion if it becomes separated.
     

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2024, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for March 19, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 19, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Love penguins applications open to work in Antarctica penguin post office check details gcw

    Love penguins? Applications open to work in Antarctica’s ‘penguin post office’

    Karnataka MTR sets world record for 123 -foot-long dosa set in Bengaluru's Bommasandra (WATCH) gcw

    Karnataka: World record set for 123 -foot-long dosa set in Bengaluru's Bommasandra (WATCH)

    Holi 2024: When is Holi? Know rituals, puja timings, significance, and more about the vibrant festival RBA

    Holi 2024: When is Holi? Know rituals, puja timings, significance, and more about the vibrant festival

    Love relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from March 18 to March 24, 2024 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from March 18 to March 24, 2024

    Recent Stories

    Numerology Prediction for March 19, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 19, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    PM Modi will be re-elected in upcoming Lok Sabha elections: Surprising praise from Pakistanis (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi will be re-elected in upcoming Lok Sabha elections: Surprising praise from Pakistanis (WATCH)

    LS Elections 2024: New graphic novel gives '101 reasons' to vote for PM Modi; available in 13 countries snt

    LS Elections 2024: New graphic novel gives '101 reasons' to vote for PM Modi; available in 13 countries

    Tiger Triumph: India and US launch drills on eastern seaboard

    'Tiger Triumph': India and US launch drills on eastern seaboard (PHOTOS)

    Apple in talks with Google to bring Gemini-powered AI features to iPhones: Report gcw

    Apple in talks with Google to bring Gemini-powered AI features to iPhones: Report

    Recent Videos

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH) snt

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon