Here's how pumpkin seeds are healthy addition to your diet

    Do you know the incredible health benefits of pumpkin seeds? From boosting heart health to improving sleep, find out why you should include pumpkin seeds in your diet for a healthier and happier life.

    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 7:19 PM IST

    Are you searching for a quick and effective way to boost your diet? Pumpkin seeds are the only thing you need! These little nutritional powerhouses are a must-have addition to your regular meals since they brim with vital nutrients and provide various nutritional benefits. From boosting your heart health to maintaining proper gut health, pumpkin seeds never seem to run out of their immense health benefits.

     

    1. Heart Health

    Pumpkin seeds are a good source of heart-healthy minerals like magnesium, potassium, and antioxidants. Together, these components maintain a heart-healthy circulatory system, bring down blood pressure, and lower your risk of developing heart disease.

    2. Powerhouse of Antioxidants

    Pumpkin seeds are a powerhouse of antioxidants, including carotenoids and vitamin E, which assist in eliminating the body's damaging free radicals. By doing this, they may lower their risk of developing chronic illnesses and promote general health.

    3. Sleep Issues

    Having trouble falling or staying asleep? Pumpkin seeds could lend a helping hand. They contain a lot of magnesium, which is a great component to make you calm and thereby increase the quality of your sleep.

    4. Mood Lifter

    Pumpkin seeds may be the solution to naturally improve your mood if you've been feeling down or stressed. Tryptophan, an amino acid that aids in the synthesis of serotonin—the "feel-good" neurotransmitter—is abundant in these seeds.

    5. Ultimate Nutrient Package

    Pumpkin seeds are a nutritious punch despite being little. They are an excellent source of protein, fibre, good fats, vitamins K, E, and B, as well as vital minerals like zinc and iron.

    6. Digestive Health

    A healthy digestive tract, which encourages regular bowel movements and prevents constipation, depends on fibre. Consuming pumpkin seeds as a snack or mixing them into salads can help maintain a healthy digestive system.

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2023, 7:24 PM IST
