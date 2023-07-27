Here's how pumpkin seeds are healthy addition to your diet
Do you know the incredible health benefits of pumpkin seeds? From boosting heart health to improving sleep, find out why you should include pumpkin seeds in your diet for a healthier and happier life. by Leona Merlin Antony
Are you searching for a quick and effective way to boost your diet? Pumpkin seeds are the only thing you need! These little nutritional powerhouses are a must-have addition to your regular meals since they brim with vital nutrients and provide various nutritional benefits. From boosting your heart health to maintaining proper gut health, pumpkin seeds never seem to run out of their immense health benefits.
1. Heart Health
Pumpkin seeds are a good source of heart-healthy minerals like magnesium, potassium, and antioxidants. Together, these components maintain a heart-healthy circulatory system, bring down blood pressure, and lower your risk of developing heart disease.
I'm at it again. #PumpkinSeeds #HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/TXwSh023j2— Rob Hodkinson🇨🇦🏴 (@RobHodkinson) November 1, 2022
2. Powerhouse of Antioxidants
Pumpkin seeds are a powerhouse of antioxidants, including carotenoids and vitamin E, which assist in eliminating the body's damaging free radicals. By doing this, they may lower their risk of developing chronic illnesses and promote general health.
ALSO READ: The Nutritious Delight: 6 Health Benefits of Pistachios
3. Sleep Issues
Having trouble falling or staying asleep? Pumpkin seeds could lend a helping hand. They contain a lot of magnesium, which is a great component to make you calm and thereby increase the quality of your sleep.
.@dreamer3dn - Here is my version with our key ingredients, #Cinnamon + #Bananas on a toasted #Sourdough Bread with #NutButter #PumpkinSeeds #Blueberries. 😋✨ pic.twitter.com/7tuo0v3b9r— Leena Mahtani (@LeenaMahtani) April 21, 2022
4. Mood Lifter
Pumpkin seeds may be the solution to naturally improve your mood if you've been feeling down or stressed. Tryptophan, an amino acid that aids in the synthesis of serotonin—the "feel-good" neurotransmitter—is abundant in these seeds.
5. Ultimate Nutrient Package
Pumpkin seeds are a nutritious punch despite being little. They are an excellent source of protein, fibre, good fats, vitamins K, E, and B, as well as vital minerals like zinc and iron.
Apple carrot brown flax seeds and lettuce smoothie with pumkin seeds #minumansihat #smoothie #apple #carrot #brownflaxseeds #lettuce #pumpkinseeds #inspiredme #sarawak #malaysia pic.twitter.com/LsVMe4lqEh— Jessy Johnathan (@Jessyji00) July 19, 2023
6. Digestive Health
A healthy digestive tract, which encourages regular bowel movements and prevents constipation, depends on fibre. Consuming pumpkin seeds as a snack or mixing them into salads can help maintain a healthy digestive system.
ALSO READ: Rishikonda to Kakinada beach: 10 pristine beaches to visit when in Andhra Pradesh