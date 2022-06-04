Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are some best solutions for your grey hair woes

    Following are some solutions for people enduring this grey hair menace.

    Here are some best solutions for your grey hair woes RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jun 4, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Greying of hair has become a pertinent problem for people of all ages. Earlier, people in their fifties started having grey hair. This was related to age, as the pigment cells containing melanin started deteriorating and the hair follicles died naturally. Such hair strands start becoming grey, silver or white. However, nowadays it is seen that youngsters in their late twenties and early thirties also complain of grey hair, which stumps everybody. The major cause can be attributed to stress, pollution, and harsh chemicals in the form of a shampoo. Most often people resort to using chemical hair dyes that are extremely harmful in the long run. Following are some solutions for people enduring this grey hair menace.

    Surya Brasil EcoSilver Henna Powder
    Surya Brasil is a Brazil-based brand, which sources its organic, natural and vegan ingredients from the Amazon rainforests and amongst age-old Ayurvedic herbs. Rich in plant herbs like Jaborandi, Copaíba, Guarana, Cumaru, Açaí and Powder Oils of Olive and Coconut, it not just covers the greys, but provides deep hydration that is much needed for good health of hair. These Brazilian plant extracts and Ayurvedic herbs, mixed with powder oils, Henna and Amla, provide perfect, long-lasting and natural coverage of grey hair. It also nourishes the scalp while rebuilding the hair and repairs the dead end, providing total care for roots, scalp and hair.

    Also Read: V ups to Russain twist: 5 effective exercises at home for stronger core

    Mamaearth Natural Henna Paste
    This Indian homegrown brand uses a mix of Henna, coffee oil, indigo oil and coconut oil to provide rich, natural-looking black hair. With each ingredient working towards the end result, they all serve a unique purpose. Coffee provides a shiny texture to hair, while the indigo oil prevents greying and treats dandruff. Likewise, coconut oil nourishes the hair to grow well.

    Kama Ayurveda Organic Indigo Powder
    Everybody who uses henna for colouring hair knows that it gives a very unnatural orangish color, especially when there are more grey hairs. Indian hair color is either naturally black or brownish. So, to get the brownish color, mix indigo with any henna and you will have beautiful brown hair. When the Henna application is followed by the next step of indigo application, it dyes the color and leaves behind beautiful black hair. Indigo is also said to prevent premature greying, treat dandruff, soothe the scalp, lead to new hair growth and treats baldness too. So, if you don’t want to trust the premixed henna hair colour, this can be a great option for you.

    Also Read: Want to improve your sex life? Check out 5 foods to boost sexual drive

    L'Oreal Paris Magic Retouch Instant Root Concealer Spray
    Coloring the hair, whether with chemicals or with henna or indigo application is a time taking process. It needs at least one and a half-hour of application and then another half hour to wash it off and dry it. There can be instances when you need to go out and need an instant hair color for the roots that have outgrown, and are grey. This instant hair color spray instantly covers the roots, leaving you with black hair, with no traces of grey. So, it comes to your rescue in urgent situations.

    There are a plethora of products in the market, however one should ensure that the products which you use for your hair are coming from a reliable source. If not, they will end up doing more harm than good to the hair.

     

     

     
    Last Updated Jun 4, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope Check Astrology Predictions for June 4 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope: Check Astrology Predictions for June 4, 2022

    Numerology Predictions for June 3 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for June 3: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope Check Astrology Predictions for June 3 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope: Check Astrology Predictions for June 3, 2022

    KK demise Here are 7 tips to prevent sudden heart attacks RBA

    KK's sudden death draws focus on need for healthy heart: Here are 7 tips one must follow

    Numerology Predictions for June 2 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for June 2: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Videos and pictures: Urfi Javed feeling low on 1st day of period; talks about mensuration RBA

    Videos and pictures: Urfi Javed feeling low on 1st day of period; talks about mensuration

    Daily Horoscope Check Astrology Predictions for June 4 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope: Check Astrology Predictions for June 4, 2022

    national basketball association, Adam Silver: NBA League not looking to expand in the short-term-krn

    Adam Silver: 'NBA League not looking to expand in the short-term'

    Adam Silver is looking at changing all-NBA teams' format-krn

    Adam Silver is looking at changing all-NBA teams' format

    tennis Get well soon sascha Fans wish Zverev speedy recovery after French Open heartbreak against Nadal snt

    'Get well soon Sascha': Fans wish Zverev speedy recovery after French Open heartbreak

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon