Here are some best solutions for your grey hair woes

Greying of hair has become a pertinent problem for people of all ages. Earlier, people in their fifties started having grey hair. This was related to age, as the pigment cells containing melanin started deteriorating and the hair follicles died naturally. Such hair strands start becoming grey, silver or white. However, nowadays it is seen that youngsters in their late twenties and early thirties also complain of grey hair, which stumps everybody. The major cause can be attributed to stress, pollution, and harsh chemicals in the form of a shampoo. Most often people resort to using chemical hair dyes that are extremely harmful in the long run. Following are some solutions for people enduring this grey hair menace.

Surya Brasil EcoSilver Henna Powder

Surya Brasil is a Brazil-based brand, which sources its organic, natural and vegan ingredients from the Amazon rainforests and amongst age-old Ayurvedic herbs. Rich in plant herbs like Jaborandi, Copaíba, Guarana, Cumaru, Açaí and Powder Oils of Olive and Coconut, it not just covers the greys, but provides deep hydration that is much needed for good health of hair. These Brazilian plant extracts and Ayurvedic herbs, mixed with powder oils, Henna and Amla, provide perfect, long-lasting and natural coverage of grey hair. It also nourishes the scalp while rebuilding the hair and repairs the dead end, providing total care for roots, scalp and hair.

Also Read: V ups to Russain twist: 5 effective exercises at home for stronger core

Mamaearth Natural Henna Paste

This Indian homegrown brand uses a mix of Henna, coffee oil, indigo oil and coconut oil to provide rich, natural-looking black hair. With each ingredient working towards the end result, they all serve a unique purpose. Coffee provides a shiny texture to hair, while the indigo oil prevents greying and treats dandruff. Likewise, coconut oil nourishes the hair to grow well.

Kama Ayurveda Organic Indigo Powder

Everybody who uses henna for colouring hair knows that it gives a very unnatural orangish color, especially when there are more grey hairs. Indian hair color is either naturally black or brownish. So, to get the brownish color, mix indigo with any henna and you will have beautiful brown hair. When the Henna application is followed by the next step of indigo application, it dyes the color and leaves behind beautiful black hair. Indigo is also said to prevent premature greying, treat dandruff, soothe the scalp, lead to new hair growth and treats baldness too. So, if you don’t want to trust the premixed henna hair colour, this can be a great option for you.

Also Read: Want to improve your sex life? Check out 5 foods to boost sexual drive

L'Oreal Paris Magic Retouch Instant Root Concealer Spray

Coloring the hair, whether with chemicals or with henna or indigo application is a time taking process. It needs at least one and a half-hour of application and then another half hour to wash it off and dry it. There can be instances when you need to go out and need an instant hair color for the roots that have outgrown, and are grey. This instant hair color spray instantly covers the roots, leaving you with black hair, with no traces of grey. So, it comes to your rescue in urgent situations.

There are a plethora of products in the market, however one should ensure that the products which you use for your hair are coming from a reliable source. If not, they will end up doing more harm than good to the hair.