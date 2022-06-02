V ups to Russain twist: 5 effective exercises at home for stronger core

You may get the job done in as little as 10 minutes a day by combining the appropriate routines with clean nutrition.

A flat tummy is the most desired goal of many. However, spending hours in the gym and working on the abs is equally hated by most. Don't worry; here we have a few simple yet effective exercises one can efficiently perform at home to reduce belly fat and have a flat, six-pack abs like core. You may get the job done in as little as 10 minutes a day by combining the appropriate routines with clean nutrition. These routines will have you feeling incredibly powerful in no time, whether you add them to the end of an aerobic workout or do them on their own.



1) V ups

Lay on your back with your legs fully extended, and your arms stretched out above your head. Lift both hands and legs into the air simultaneously, reaching your hands towards your toes to form a V shape with your body. Repeat for 60 seconds.

2) Bicycle crunch

Lie on the ground with one leg straight out and the other bent with the knee drawn in towards your chest. Both feet should not touch the ground. Place your hands behind your head. Bend and extend your legs as if riding a bicycle while rotating opposite elbows towards the bent knee. Make sure to extend your straight leg out fully.



3) Reverse crunch

Lie on the floor, knees bent, and hands beneath your glutes. Hold your feet just above the ground, toes pointed. Bring your legs in towards your chest and push your feet up towards the ceiling, lifting your glutes off the floor quickly. Repeat for another 60 seconds.

4) Russain twist

Sit on the floor with your knees slightly bent and your heels on the floor. To engage your abs, lean back slightly. Turn to the left and place your fingertips on the floor. Rotate to the right, touching your fingertips to the floor once more. For 60 seconds, quickly alternate back and forth.

