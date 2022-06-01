Want to improve your sex life? Check out 5 foods to boost sexual drive

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Certain meals are high in nutrients and can boost your libido while also improving your overall health. By raising your libido, improving your energy, stimulating your blood flow, and strengthening your stamina, incorporating them into your diet will improve your sexual health and performance.

    Dark Chocolate

    Dark chocolate is abundant in antioxidants and has various heart-healthy effects. It includes phenylethylamine, a feel-good chemical molecule that can help get things going in the bedroom.

    Watermelon

    If you want to improve your sexual health, this tropical fruit is a terrific summer staple. It relaxes the blood arteries, increasing blood flow to the genital organs, which may increase desire. It is also high in potassium, which implies it can aid with circulation.

    Bananas

    Bananas are fantastic aphrodisiacs (foods that inspire high sexual performance) because they include energy-boosting B vitamins as well as bromelain, a testosterone-producing enzyme. Furthermore, it is high in potassium, a necessary component for muscular contraction, which is essential for successful sex.

    Beetroot

    This deep red vegetable is high in potassium, which increases blood flow to the sex organs and promotes cognitive function. Furthermore, because males are drawn to red, its rosy tone may aid in snuggling up romantically. Nitrates, which are rich in beetroot, aid in the normal flow of blood throughout the body, increasing stamina and improving reproductive health.

    Strawberries and rasberries

    This little but delicious fruit is high in minerals such as potassium, magnesium, Vitamin C, and zinc, all of which help to improve libido in both men and women. Because they are abundant in vitamin C, they can increase sex desire, increase blood flow, and reduce tension and anxiety. It also stimulates the production of the love hormone oxytocin, which is linked to sexual desire and orgasm.

