    Here are 5 lifestyle changes to combat acid reflux during pregnancy

    Digestive problems can be a typical issue that makes a pregnant mother's daily life uncomfortable. The following lifestyle changes may help reduce some of this stress.
     

    Here are 5 lifestyle changes to combat acid reflux during pregnancy ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 4, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    How can expectant mothers control and avoid this discomfort? The way we live affects our health, and by adopting a few changes, we can reduce the number of uncomfortable acid reflux episodes during pregnancy. Here are some tips:

    1. Limit your intake of fried and spicy foods.
    2. Eat a balanced diet high in nutrients, and try to consume something frequently.
    3. Try to keep a 1-2 hour window between eating and sleeping.
    4. Always sit up straight while eating.
    5. Remain hydrated. The golden guideline is to drink enough fluids each day. Every day, pregnant women should consume three litres or more of water.
    6. Walking is important. A 15-minute stroll is required.
    7. Never make any self-diagnoses. For any discomfort that concerns you, always visit a doctor.
    8. Stop smoking immediately.

    While these are some general lifestyle changes, seeing a doctor is the best course of action. Call your doctor immediately if a pregnant woman experiences vomiting, diarrhoea, or anything else, particularly if the acid reflux symptoms become severe.

    Last Updated May 4, 2023, 7:00 AM IST
