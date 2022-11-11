Health benefits of performing Surya namaskar regularly

There are eight asanas in the Surya Namaskar, divided into 12 steps. The health benefits of this yoga pose are countless, and it helps our body and mind. Read on to find out what they are.

Were you planning on embarking on a weight loss journey? Surya Namaskar should be your first step if you are more of a yoga person. But there are some things that we should keep in mind. All 12 yoga sequences, Surya namaskar, can be considered an exercise. It would help if you combined Surya Namaskar with a good yoga routine for optimum results.

It can help in increasing your body's metabolism. Therefore, it needs to be done faster or followed up with some yoga poses or cardio exercises. It is also a great mind and body workout since it connects breath with your movement in a continuous flow and can increase your flexibility and stamina. Additionally, when we exercise, deep breathing helps our respiratory system. It also flattens the abs and helps obtain stronger, firmer muscles and spine. Moreover, the sequence has relaxing and calming effects. In addition to weight loss, Surya Namaskar helps our skin and hair with other things. Let's look at some of the benefits in detail:

For weight loss:

The intensive workout focuses on every body part and helps you lose the flab evenly.

We are gradually increasing the number of rounds to help shed extra pounds.

For skin:

Performing Surya Namaskar can keep the skin young as it helps improve blood circulation and circulates it to all body parts.

It helps the skin in retaining its firmness. Because it also energizes you, it gives your face a radiant glow, making your skin look ravishing.

Since it helps in relieving your mind and body of stress, it precludes the onset of wrinkles.

For hair: