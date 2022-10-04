Happy Navami 2022: Wishes, WhatsApp/Facebook messages, quotes to share with loved ones

Maha Navami 2022: On this auspicious occasion, here's a list of wishes, WhatsApp/Facebook messages, quotes by which you can wish your family, friends, near and dear ones.

The last day of the nine-day celebration Navratri is known as Maha Navami, also known as Durga Navami. This is the final day of Navratri and will be observed on October 4, 2022. On this day, Goddess Durga used her might and knowledge to defeat the monster Mahishasur. As a result, Maha Navami is also regarded as the eve of beginning something new on Vijaya Dashami.

As the festival's closing rite, worshippers do Kanya Puja on this day. On this important occasion, we have compiled a list of wishes, quotations, and thoughts for you to share with your loved ones.

May the Goddess give you power and strength to take on life’s battles with ease. Happy Navami!

On this auspicious occasion of Durga Navami, I wish you are blessed with prosperity and success. Happy Maha Navami!

"On this auspicious occasion of Maha Navami, I wish you countless opportunities and immense success in your life. Happy Maha Navami."

Thank you Maa Durga for blessing us with the strength to perform fasts and pooja throughout Navratri. Happy Maha Navami to all.

Let all your wishes come true with Maa Durga’s blessings. Happy Navami.

"On the pious occasion of Maha Navami, may Maa Siddhidatri fulfil all your wishes. Wish you a very Happy Maha Navami."

Let the festive spirit embrace you and your dear ones on this special occasion. Wishing you and your family a happy Maha Navami!

May Goddess Durga is always there to give you power and strength in life and hope you fight all challenges with greatness and good luck. Blessed Happy Mahanavami to you.

"May this Maha Navami fill your life with new joys that surround you and your loved ones with positive vibes, now and forever. Happy Maha Navami to you."

