Guide to modern dating: 15 new slangs you need to know

With the growth of online dating has come new dating experiences and terminologies. If you want subtle to know about differences in these ever-evolving terms, hop on-- By Anushri Bokade

Check out the following terms and see how many you know.

Benching: This term refers to the situation where, like players in basketball, you keep someone on the sidelines as an alternative. People do it because they are not ready to commit or do not have strong feelings about another person. But it is very disrespectful for the person getting benched.

Breadcrumbing means leading someone on by being in just enough contact and dropping just enough information so that another person would believe they are interested. But, most likely, interest is not there. It also includes s

ending flirtatious messages and non-committal texts.

Zombie-ing: This term refers to the situation where someone ghosted you suddenly and decided to return, just like a zombie (as if suddenly awakened from death). It can be a random text, DM or phone call. It is advised to ignore such a response and let the buried be dead.

Wokefishing is an act where someone deliberately portrays themselves as more progressive than they are to gain another person's interest. It describes masking yourself as something you are not. They can call themselves "inclusive", "body positive", "feminist", etc.

Soft-launching describes the act where one makes vague indications about someone special in their life. It includes posting photos of hands together, a picture of a side profile, or anything that indirectly hints about it.

Slow Fading: When someone you've been seeing gradually distances themselves from you and stops communicating, this is known as "slow fading". They've essentially decided to break up with you, but they're not brave enough to tell you. The slow fade is comparable to ghosting regarding "how to end a relationship poorly."

Situationship: This "situation" lies between when both are not quite friends and not in a relationship; it is something in between. We call it an undefined romantic relationship. The immensely missing key in this type of situation is communication.

Roaching: It is the despicable dating trend where a new partner hides that they are still sleeping around and dating other people. It draws its analogy from the cockroach. As the saying goes, if there is one, then there are many more you don't see.

Love Bombing: It is a manipulation tactic where a manipulator or abuser showers another person with grand gestures of love. Once they have secured their passion, they might withdraw their affection which could be very confusing for the person. It is a form of emotional abuse.

Cuffing is the idea that you are being caught or handcuffed to your partner (or settling into serious relationships) when they would typically not be interested in something longer or committed.

Groundhogging: It explains an act where one person dates the same kind of person repeatedly, which may result in no change in their overall life. It is based on the survey where people said that their "type" has not improved their life in any significant way.

Haunting: It is an act where you check on your ex via social media. There may be no interaction between them, but they see their stories and posts and even comment on them. It can be seen as violating boundaries and making you feel uncomfortable.

Orbiting: It describes a phenomenon where an ex or a former fling continues to interact with you on social media when there is zero contact between the two in real life. It can be similar to haunting. They keep you in their "social orbit" even when there is a non-existent offline relationship. It could be seen as a violation of boundaries.

Pocketing: It refers to the situation where a person does not introduce their partner to friends, family and other important people in their lives. It's like keeping a secret, with or without malicious intent.

Whelming: It is a trend where people unnecessarily complain (brag) about getting too many matches on the dating app while not realising that it is the general nature of dating apps to get matched.

