Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google Doodle celebrates Boba Tea; learn how to make it, benefits and more

    The January 29 Doodle comes with an animated video, acknowledging the popularity of bubble tea around the world. 

    Google Doodle celebrates Boba Tea; Here is what you must know about it
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jan 29, 2023, 10:26 AM IST

    Google has created a special Doodle celebrating the global popularity of bubble tea or boba tea, a drink that gained prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been trending ever since. The January 29 Doodle comes with an animated video acknowledging the popularity of bubble tea around the world. 

    According to the information available, bubble tea is believed to have been discovered in Taiwan during the 1980s. It has now become famous across Western, European and Asian countries.

    Also Read: Why is morning walk important? Know some health benefits

    Bubble tea or Boba tea can be made with milk or green tea base. Chewy tapioca balls (also known as sabudana in India) are a key ingredient in bubble tea. Bubble tea has many variations; some are even prepared with yoghurt, fruit, jellies and syrups. 

    How is bubble tea made?

    To prepare the bubble tea, one needs a cup of tapioca pearls, tea leaves, brown sugar or honey and milk. The tapioca pearls need to be boiled. Boil the pearls till they start floating on top of the water. 

    Then boil the tea leaves. Filter and keep it in the fridge to cool down. Now place the boiled tapioca pearls in a glass. Add honey or any other sweet syrup. Now pour your cold tea in the glass and add milk. Stir with a straw and enjoy bubble tea. 

    How does bubble tea help?

    The carbohydrate content in bubble tea energises your body system. The range of antioxidants in the beverage enhances the immune system. According to WebMD, green tea -- the common base for bubble tea -- can lower blood pressure and total cholesterol. 

    What you should be aware of

    People who are allergic to root vegetables like tapioca should avoid bubble tea. Those with latex allergies may have an adverse reaction. Also, the high sugar levels in bubble tea pose an increased risk of obesity. So, moderation is essential when having bubble tea. Even having fewer toppings will help.

    Also Read: Fruits that will help to burn your belly fat

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2023, 10:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thyroid in children: Expert highlights the importance of early detection RBA

    Thyroid in children: Expert highlights the importance of early detection

    Why is morning walks important? Know some health benefits of Sunlight

    Why is morning walk important? Know some health benefits of sunlight

    Daily Horoscope for January 29 2023 Aries Leo Libra Virgo Cancer gcw

    Daily Horoscope for January 29, 2023: Be cautious Aries, Taurus; good day for Leo

    Numerology Prediction for January 29 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for January 29, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for January 28 2023 Aries Taurus Capricorn Virgo Leo Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for January 28, 2023: Good day for Aries, Virgo; be careful Libra

    Recent Stories

    Ram Charan starrer political thriller to clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule? Here's what we know

    Ram Charan's political thriller to clash with Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rule'?

    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters FC bank on home support against NorthEast United FC to turn around recent form snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters FC bank on home support against NorthEast United FC to turn around recent form

    IND vs NZ 2023, Lucknow T20I: Time for Ishan, Hooda to fire as captain Pandya faces must-win situation snt

    IND vs NZ 2023, Lucknow T20I: Time for Ishan, Hooda to fire as captain Pandya faces must-win situation

    Thyroid in children: Expert highlights the importance of early detection RBA

    Thyroid in children: Expert highlights the importance of early detection

    Why is morning walks important? Know some health benefits of Sunlight

    Why is morning walk important? Know some health benefits of sunlight

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon