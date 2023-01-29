Google Doodle celebrates Boba Tea; learn how to make it, benefits and more

The January 29 Doodle comes with an animated video, acknowledging the popularity of bubble tea around the world.

Google has created a special Doodle celebrating the global popularity of bubble tea or boba tea, a drink that gained prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been trending ever since. The January 29 Doodle comes with an animated video acknowledging the popularity of bubble tea around the world.

According to the information available, bubble tea is believed to have been discovered in Taiwan during the 1980s. It has now become famous across Western, European and Asian countries.

Bubble tea or Boba tea can be made with milk or green tea base. Chewy tapioca balls (also known as sabudana in India) are a key ingredient in bubble tea. Bubble tea has many variations; some are even prepared with yoghurt, fruit, jellies and syrups.

How is bubble tea made?

To prepare the bubble tea, one needs a cup of tapioca pearls, tea leaves, brown sugar or honey and milk. The tapioca pearls need to be boiled. Boil the pearls till they start floating on top of the water.

Then boil the tea leaves. Filter and keep it in the fridge to cool down. Now place the boiled tapioca pearls in a glass. Add honey or any other sweet syrup. Now pour your cold tea in the glass and add milk. Stir with a straw and enjoy bubble tea.

How does bubble tea help?

The carbohydrate content in bubble tea energises your body system. The range of antioxidants in the beverage enhances the immune system. According to WebMD, green tea -- the common base for bubble tea -- can lower blood pressure and total cholesterol.

What you should be aware of

People who are allergic to root vegetables like tapioca should avoid bubble tea. Those with latex allergies may have an adverse reaction. Also, the high sugar levels in bubble tea pose an increased risk of obesity. So, moderation is essential when having bubble tea. Even having fewer toppings will help.

