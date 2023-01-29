Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why is morning walks important? Know some health benefits of Sunlight

    Many people like the experience of sunlight, and there is mounting evidence to support its myriad health benefits.
     

    First Published Jan 29, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Sunlight is essential for life, from promoting plant and agricultural development to maintaining human health. Furthermore, many people like the experience of sunlight, and there is emerging evidence to support its multiple health benefits.

    Sunshine, on the other hand, is a mixed blessing. People are more cautious about spending time in the sun now that they know that excessive UV radiation from the sun can cause skin cancer. However, just as individuals must protect themselves from excessive sun exposure, they must also ensure they get enough to gain the health benefits of sunlight. Finding the right combination can help people maintain healthy vitamin D levels without jeopardising their health.

    Here are some of the advantages of receiving enough sunshine.

    Helps with depression
    It's not just your imagination; there's a scientific reason why being outside in the sunshine helps you feel better. Sunshine increases the amount of serotonin in your body, which is a hormone that improves your mood and helps you remain calm and composed.

    Increased Vitamin D levels
    Vitamin D has various important functions in the body. It inhibits inflammation and controls cell growth. While eating alone is challenging, the sun is the best natural source of Vitamin D, and it only needs 5-15 minutes of exposure a few times a week to get the advantages. Remember to wear sunscreen if you plan to stay out longer than 15 minutes.

    Immune system booster
    Vitamin D is also essential for your immune system; frequent sun exposure can help raise it. A healthy immune system can help reduce the risk of illness, infections, some types of cancer, and problems after surgery.

    Can help you live longer
    A study on 30,000 Swedish women published in the Journal of Internal Medicine found that individuals who spent more time exposed to the sun lived 6 months to two years more than those who had less exposure.

    Keeps bone strength
    Being outside is one of the best (and simplest) ways to get vitamin D. When we are exposed to sunlight, our bodies create vitamin D—if you have fair skin, 15 minutes in the sun every day is adequate. Bathing in the sun may be precisely what the doctor ordered since Vitamin D helps your body keep calcium and prevents brittle, thin, or misshapen bones.

    Helps with weight loss
    According to 2014 research, being outside for 30 minutes between 8 a.m. and noon has been linked to weight loss. Of course, there might be other factors at play here, but there appears to be a correlation between early morning sunlight and weight loss.

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2023, 7:00 AM IST
