Tired of Crying While Chopping Onions? Try These Genius Kitchen Hacks Today
Tired of crying while chopping onions? Discover simple and effective kitchen hacks to reduce onion tears and make cutting onions easier, quicker, and more comfortable every time.
Why do onions make you cry?
Chill the onion for 15 minutes
Before chopping, keep the onion in the fridge for 10-15 minutes. This reduces the gas it releases, meaning less eye irritation.
Turn on an exhaust fan or table fan while cutting
Good air circulation will stop the onion gas from hitting your face directly. So, using the kitchen exhaust fan or a small table fan is a great idea.
Cut the onion under running water
You can wash the onion in cold water before cutting, or even sprinkle some water on it after you've chopped it. This helps control some of the gas that's released. However, be aware that this might slightly change the onion's taste.
Cut the root end last
The base of the onion, or the root end, contains the most tear-causing compounds. So, chop off the top part first and save the root end for the very last cut. This can reduce tears quite a bit.
Use a very sharp knife
A blunt knife crushes the onion's cells, releasing more gas. A sharp knife makes a clean cut, so less of the tear-causing gas escapes.
Wear protective glasses
Hotel chefs or caterers who chop large amounts of onions often use protective goggles. This creates a physical barrier, so the gas can't reach your eyes at all.
Light a candle nearby
This is an old trick many people use. If you light a small candle where you're cutting, the flame's heat will pull some of the gas upwards, away from your eyes.
Don't make these mistakes!
• ❌ Believing that holding a matchstick or a spoon in your mouth will stop tears is just a myth with no scientific proof.
• ❌ Don't rub your eyes with your hands. This will only make the irritation worse.
• ❌ Avoid crushing the onion while chopping it. The more you crush it, the more tears you'll have.
Which trick works the best?
According to cooking experts, you'll get the best results by combining these three methods:
• ✅ Chilling the onion in the fridge for 15 minutes.
• ✅ Using a sharp knife for clean cuts.
• ✅ Chopping in a place with good air circulation.
Crying while cutting onions is a completely normal scientific reaction. But by changing a few simple habits, you can significantly reduce the irritation and tears. Next time you're cooking, give these tricks a try. A small change can make your kitchen experience much more comfortable.
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