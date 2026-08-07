A 25-year-old Gen Z worker refused to work on Saturdays, saying, “I have a life outside office.” The bold stance highlights how young employees are challenging traditional work culture and prioritising work-life balance.

In most Indian companies, working late and on weekends is something people just accept. But times are changing. With Gen Z entering the workforce, old rules are being challenged. This new generation isn't as easy to exploit or overwork. A story shared by a Delhi startup founder perfectly captures this shift.

Abhishek Agarwal, the founder, posted on social media about his experience interviewing a 25-year-old. When the young man said he couldn't work on Saturdays, Abhishek was surprised.

He asked the candidate, 'At your age, isn't it just lazy to say something like that?'

Without missing a beat, the young man gave a killer reply: 'Sir, I have a life outside the office.'

He explained that he plays cricket every Saturday, has been learning the guitar since he was 14, and also needs to spend time with his family. Abhishek pushed back, 'But you can do all that after 7 pm or on Sundays, right?'

The young man's response left Abhishek speechless. 'My older brother works in America, and I've been there twice. Everyone there works only from Monday to Friday. They are the world's most competitive and developed country. If they can be so successful working just five days a week, why can't we?' he asked.

In the end, the company hired the same young man who had refused to work on Saturdays. And it paid off. He became the top performer for two consecutive quarters. Customers loved his honesty because he never lied about the product. He would clearly explain all the pros and cons and let them decide for themselves.

Today, that young man still plays cricket on Saturdays, practices his guitar, and spends time with his family. Abhishek ended his post by writing, 'I called him lazy. But I later realised he was the person with the most clarity I had interviewed all year.'

The post has gone viral, with thousands of people praising both the young man for setting boundaries and Abhishek for being open-minded enough to hire him.