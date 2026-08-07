Cervical Cancer: 5 Warning Signs You Should Never Ignore, Know When To Act
Cervical cancer remains a major health concern in India, with the WHO highlighting its deadly impact. However, recognising early warning signs and seeking timely medical attention can significantly improve outcomes and save lives.
Cervical Cancer; Do not ignore these five symptoms
The World Health Organization reports that a woman dies from cervical cancer in India every eight minutes. GLOBOCAN data from 2024 shows the problem is huge, with 79,360 new cases and 36,319 deaths reported in the country.
Human papillomavirus infection is the main cause in more than 90 percent of cases
Cervical cancer is basically an abnormal growth of cells in the cervix, which is the lower part of the uterus. The Human Papillomavirus, or HPV, is the main culprit, causing over 90% of cases. The good news is, we can prevent it and even cure it if we catch it early.
Many women do not notice its symptoms until the disease progresses
We can prevent many cases with the HPV vaccine, regular check-ups, and quick treatment. But the biggest challenge is that this disease often grows silently without any obvious signs. Because of this, many women don't notice any symptoms until the cancer has already advanced.
Cervical cancer is an abnormal growth of cells in the cervix, the lower part of the uterus
The real challenge is that pre-cancerous changes in the cervix usually don't cause any symptoms. Dr. Renuka Gupta, Senior Consultant & Unit Head of Gynae Oncology Unit-2 at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre, says a woman might feel completely healthy in the early stages of the disease.
HPV vaccination, regular screening by Pap smear or HPV test,
This is why the HPV vaccination, regular screening through a Pap smear or HPV test, and timely follow-ups are absolutely essential. Experts warn that once symptoms do appear, you should never dismiss them as just period-related issues or a minor infection.
The first symptom is abnormal vaginal bleeding.
The first major sign is unusual vaginal bleeding. Many women brush this off, thinking it's due to hormonal changes, stress, or just signs of approaching menopause. But you must never take any bleeding after menopause lightly.
Bleeding after intercourse is another symptom.
Bleeding after having sex is another important warning sign. If you notice this happening, you need to pay attention. If it happens more than once, see a doctor immediately.
Another symptom is persistent or unusual vaginal discharge.
A persistent or unusual vaginal discharge is the third symptom. While some changes in discharge are normal during your menstrual cycle, you should watch out for any discharge that is continuous or just doesn't seem right. If you have a discharge that lasts for days or weeks without a clear reason, you must get it checked.
Pelvic pain or pain during intercourse is another symptom.
Pelvic pain or pain during sex is another red flag. Chronic pain in your pelvic area or lower stomach can be due to many things like period cramps, a UTI, fibroids, or endometriosis. However, you should never ignore any new or worsening pelvic pain, especially if it comes with unusual bleeding or discharge.
Another symptom is back pain or swelling in the legs.
Back pain or swelling in the legs is the fifth sign. In advanced stages, the cancer can affect nearby tissues, nerves, or lymphatic drainage. This can cause back pain, pain that travels down the legs, or swelling in one or both legs.
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