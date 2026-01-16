J&K LG Manoj Sinha emphasised that the alliance of artists and GenZ entrepreneurs will forge India's future. Speaking at IIM Jammu, he called this a unique power, where imagination and investment will build a vibrant and developed society.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Friday, said "Artists and GenZ Entrepreneurs will forge India's future together. Art and business alliance is a unique power, and Imagination and Investment will be able to build a vibrant and developed society," while speaking e at the valedictory session of the International Painting Workshop, organised by Anandam: The Centre of Happiness and the Art Club at IIM Jammu.

Art and Business: An Engine for National Progress

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor extended his felicitations to the renowned artists and students for building a stronger tomorrow through creativity, as per the release. "Artists are the architects of national pride, and they are shaping identity, unity, progress and forging a united future. The combined energy of creative minds and the future CEOs can become the new engine of national progress. On one hand, we have dreamers as artists and on the other Doers as next-gen leaders, and their united effort will redefine the pace of progress," the Lieutenant Governor said.

Creative Thinking in the Age of AI

The Lieutenant Governor emphasised that in today's era of artificial intelligence and machine learning, creative thinking is most needed to discover new opportunities. He said the Business Management professionals must be prepared to learn from experiences and adopt new approaches.

Art as a Pillar of Society and Education

"Art is a vital pillar of interdisciplinary education. Art enriches institutions, transforms personalities, and fosters a sense of belonging, thereby strengthening responsibility towards society and the nation. I see art as the heartbeat of society and the conscience of the nation, shaping our values, preserving our identity, encouraging dialogue, and inspiring a collective purpose," the Lieutenant Governor further said.

Felicitation and Commendation

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor felicitated the eminent and emerging painters. He also commended the IIM Jammu for the unique academic-cultural initiative. According to a release, Prof. B.S. Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu; Dr Shakti Gupta, former Executive Director AIIMS Jammu, Prof. Shyam Narayan Lal, Chairperson, Anandam: The Centre for Happiness; KK Gandhi and other eminent painters, senior officials, heads of educational institutions, faculty members and youth in large numbers were present. (ANI)