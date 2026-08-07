Parents Said 'No' to Love Marriage? Time to Change Their Mind With These Tricks
Struggling to get your parents' approval for a love marriage? We've got you covered. Here are some simple and effective tips on what to do, and what not to do, to win them over. Trust us, your family will surely come around.
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First, talk to the person who understands you best
Instead of telling everyone in the family at once, first talk to the person who understands you best. This could be your mother, father, brother, sister, or any other family member. Calmly explain why you chose your partner and want to marry them. This person can then help you convince the rest of the family.
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Don't announce the marriage decision suddenly
Announcing your decision to marry all of a sudden can make your parents feel ignored. So, if possible, start by slowly introducing your partner to them. Talk about their good qualities, education, job, family, and personality. Then, arrange a meeting at the right time. After that, you can start the marriage conversation.
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Understand the reason for their opposition
First, you need to understand why your family is opposing the marriage. Their main worry could be about caste, religion, job, financial status, age gap, or family background. Only after you know the real reason can you address their concerns properly and give them a convincing answer.
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Show them how responsible you are
Just saying 'we love each other very much' is not enough. You need to explain your plans for life after marriage. Talk about your job, financial responsibilities, where you will live, and how you'll manage family duties. Your responsible attitude will build their confidence in you.
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Get help from a trusted relative
Sometimes, parents listen more to a trusted relative or a close family friend than their own children. It's a good idea to get help from someone who understands your relationship and is also respected by your parents. They can explain your point of view better. But remember, don't try to pressure your parents by getting too many people involved at once.
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Don't lose your cool
If you speak angrily or act stubborn, saying 'I will only marry them,' your parents might not agree at all. But if you talk to them slowly, peacefully, and in a way that wins their trust, you can convince them. Show them how responsible you are, and they will surely believe in you. After that, you'll see, they themselves will come forward to arrange your wedding.
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