6 6 Image Credit : AI Generated

Don't lose your cool

If you speak angrily or act stubborn, saying 'I will only marry them,' your parents might not agree at all. But if you talk to them slowly, peacefully, and in a way that wins their trust, you can convince them. Show them how responsible you are, and they will surely believe in you. After that, you'll see, they themselves will come forward to arrange your wedding.