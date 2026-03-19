Screen time is on the rise for people 65-years-old and older. According to global research firm GWI, older people are more likely to own tablets, smart TVs, e-readers and computers than people under 25.

Once seen as a Gen Z problem is now quietly gripping an entirely different generation. Screen addiction, it turns out, has crept into the lives of older adults and it’s tightening its hold. Recent reports suggest that people in their 50s, 60s, and beyond are spending an increasing chunk of their day glued to smartphones, tablets, and television screens. From late-night video binges to endless social media scrolling, digital consumption is no longer age-bound and its consequences are becoming harder to ignore.

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A recent report in The Washington Post highlighted a sharp increase in screen use among older adults over the past decade. Social media adoption among those aged 65 and above has climbed significantly since 2010, while surveys indicate that individuals over 50 now log dozens of hours each week on digital devices.

Parents and grandparents are now often seen scrolling through Facebook, watching YouTube, browsing news apps, or even interacting with AI tools during family time.

A separate report by The Economist, drawing on global surveys and academic research, reinforces the same narrative. Citing data from GWI and Ofcom, the report reveals that people over 65 are now more likely than younger adults to own devices such as tablets, laptops, and smart TVs. When combined usage across televisions, smartphones, and computers is considered, retirees may actually be spending more total time in front of screens than younger generations.

What drives the shift?

Experts attribute this shift to a simple reality today’s retirees are far more tech-savvy than their predecessors and have significantly more free time after retirement, making prolonged screen engagement almost inevitable.

Researchers warn that excessive screen time among older adults could be taking a toll on their health. Studies link prolonged device use to disrupted sleep patterns, reduced physical activity, and increased anxiety often fuelled by constant exposure to news or late-night scrolling.

A 2022 smartphone addiction study from South Korea, published by Springer Nature, found that around 15 per cent of people aged 60–69 were at risk of problematic phone use. Another study, ‘Joint associations of physical activity and screen time with overweight among Japanese adults’, associated higher screen time with lower levels of physical activity among older individuals.

Data from Ofcom further suggests that older adults spend several hours daily on screens, in some cases surpassing younger users when television and smartphone use are combined.

The mental health impact is equally concerning. Research by Stanford economist Hunt Allcott and colleagues found that reducing Facebook use improved mental well-being, with older users experiencing even stronger benefits.

There is also a behavioural dimension to this shift. Experts caution that older adults may be particularly vulnerable to compulsive digital habits. Unlike younger individuals who often operate within structured routines, retirees face fewer time constraints, making it easier to slip into cycles of binge-watching, constant news consumption, or doomscrolling, where hours are lost consuming negative content without realisation.