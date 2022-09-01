Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Famous Ganpati pandals in Mumbai and Pune to visit this year

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with zeal in Mumbai and Pune, with devotees travelling long distances to their favourite pandals to seek blessings from their favourite 'Ganpati Bappa.' The metros are back to full capacity for the festival after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of Hinduism's most auspicious festivals, is celebrated annually across India to commemorate the birth of Lord Ganesha. In Mumbai and Pune, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with zeal; devotees from across the corners visit their favourite pandals to seek blessings from their favourite 'Ganpati Bappa.' After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the metros are back to their full capacity to celebrate the festival.

This festival is widely celebrated throughout India, especially in Maharashtra and Karnataka. This festival's spirit is best felt by visiting various Ganpati pandals. Let us take a look at some of the most famous Ganesh pandals that will add to the excitement of the 10-day event.

1) Dagadusheth Halwai

This temple is located in Pune and attracts Maharashtra's politicians and celebrities during the 10-day celebrations.

2) Paanch Manache Ganpati

The Paanch Manache Ganpati, also known as the Kesari Wada Ganpati, is one of India's oldest temples and has blessed Pune for many years.

3) Guruji Talim

Guruji Talim is ranked third among Pune's renowned Ganpati. The Shinde and Nalban families created the idol representing the city's harmony between Hindus and Muslims. Pune residents herd to this Ganpati pandal to witness the opulent procession and visarjan.

4) Ganesh Galli (Mumbaicha Raja)

In Mumbai's well-known Ganesh Galli, you can see the famous Mumbaicha Raja Ganesh idol. The Mandal is famed for its one-of-a-kind themes. It is the oldest pandal in the Lalbaug area, built-in 1928 for mill workers.

5) Tejukayacha Raja

Tejukaya Sarvajanik Ganeshutsav Mandal, famously known as Tejukayacha Raja Ganesh, is one of Mumbai's famous Ganesh pandals. The pandal is well known for its unique Ganesha idol.

6) Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal

The pandal, founded in 1943, is one of the most well-known. Several carving patterns for the pandal are patentable. With devotees travelling from all over the country to see the Ganesha idol, the waiting time can sometimes exceed 24 hours.

7) Chinchpoklica Chintamani

The 23-foot Chinchpoklicha Chintamani Ganesh idol attracts devotees from across the corner; it was recently unveiled in Mumbai in front of a large gathering. This pandal is beneath the Chinchpokli flyover. In 1920, the first Chinchpoklicha Chintamani was placed.

8) Khetwadi Ganraj

Khetwadi Ganraj is one of Mumbai's oldest pandals. This pandal, which was established in 1959, hosts a variety of religious performances and cultural programmes.

9) GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati

The pandal, located in Mumbai's King's Circle, is one of the most expensive pandals in terms of value. At the pandal, hundreds of kilogrammes of ornaments adorn the Ganpati idol. According to reports, the GSB Seva Pandal purchased the most expensive insurance cover this year, totalling more than Rs 300 crores.

10) Andhericha Raja

The Andehricha Raja Pandal, founded in 1966 by Tata Special Steel and Excel Industries, is one of Maharashtra's most popular pandals. Many celebrities can be sported in the crowd.

