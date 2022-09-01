Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Famous Ganpati pandals in Mumbai and Pune to visit this year

    Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with zeal in Mumbai and Pune, with devotees travelling long distances to their favourite pandals to seek blessings from their favourite 'Ganpati Bappa.' The metros are back to full capacity for the festival after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Famous Ganpati pandals in Mumbai and Pune to visit this year - adt
    Author
    Aditi T
    First Published Sep 1, 2022, 5:44 PM IST

    Ganesh Chaturthi, one of Hinduism's most auspicious festivals, is celebrated annually across India to commemorate the birth of Lord Ganesha. In Mumbai and Pune, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with zeal; devotees from across the corners visit their favourite pandals to seek blessings from their favourite 'Ganpati Bappa.' After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the metros are back to their full capacity to celebrate the festival.

    This festival is widely celebrated throughout India, especially in Maharashtra and Karnataka. This festival's spirit is best felt by visiting various Ganpati pandals. Let us take a look at some of the most famous Ganesh pandals that will add to the excitement of the 10-day event.

    1) Dagadusheth Halwai
    This temple is located in Pune and attracts Maharashtra's politicians and celebrities during the 10-day celebrations.

    2) Paanch Manache Ganpati
    The Paanch Manache Ganpati, also known as the Kesari Wada Ganpati, is one of India's oldest temples and has blessed Pune for many years.

    3) Guruji Talim 
    Guruji Talim is ranked third among Pune's renowned Ganpati. The Shinde and Nalban families created the idol representing the city's harmony between Hindus and Muslims. Pune residents herd to this Ganpati pandal to witness the opulent procession and visarjan.

    4) Ganesh Galli (Mumbaicha Raja)
    In Mumbai's well-known Ganesh Galli, you can see the famous Mumbaicha Raja Ganesh idol. The Mandal is famed for its one-of-a-kind themes. It is the oldest pandal in the Lalbaug area, built-in 1928 for mill workers.

    5) Tejukayacha Raja 
    Tejukaya Sarvajanik Ganeshutsav Mandal, famously known as Tejukayacha Raja Ganesh, is one of Mumbai's famous Ganesh pandals. The pandal is well known for its unique Ganesha idol.

    6) Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal
    The pandal, founded in 1943, is one of the most well-known. Several carving patterns for the pandal are patentable. With devotees travelling from all over the country to see the Ganesha idol, the waiting time can sometimes exceed 24 hours. 

    7) Chinchpoklica Chintamani
    The 23-foot Chinchpoklicha Chintamani Ganesh idol attracts devotees from across the corner; it was recently unveiled in Mumbai in front of a large gathering. This pandal is beneath the Chinchpokli flyover. In 1920, the first Chinchpoklicha Chintamani was placed.

    8) Khetwadi Ganraj
    Khetwadi Ganraj is one of Mumbai's oldest pandals. This pandal, which was established in 1959, hosts a variety of religious performances and cultural programmes.

    9) GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati
    The pandal, located in Mumbai's King's Circle, is one of the most expensive pandals in terms of value. At the pandal, hundreds of kilogrammes of ornaments adorn the Ganpati idol. According to reports, the GSB Seva Pandal purchased the most expensive insurance cover this year, totalling more than Rs 300 crores.

    10) Andhericha Raja
    The Andehricha Raja Pandal, founded in 1966 by Tata Special Steel and Excel Industries, is one of Maharashtra's most popular pandals. Many celebrities can be sported in the crowd. 

    Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Here's list of rules one should adhere to while performing Ganpati puja

    Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Some interesting stories about Ganpati Bappa that you should know

    Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Priyanka Chopra and many more stars wish fans

    Last Updated Sep 1, 2022, 5:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    National Nutrition Week: What are mindful eating? Know about it & veganism RBA

    National Nutrition Week: What are mindful eating? Know about it & veganism

    Planning to change ceiling wallpaper? Here are some tips RBA

    Planning to change ceiling wallpaper? Here are some tips

    Onam 2022: Five easy-to-cook Sadhya recipes to celebrate Kerala's big feast - adt

    Onam 2022: Five easy-to-cook Sadhya recipes to celebrate Kerala's big feast

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Priyanka Chopra and many more stars wish fans RBA

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Priyanka Chopra and many more stars wish fans

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Dinesh Karthik to David Warner - Cricketers wish on the auspicious occasion-ayh

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Dinesh Karthik to David Warner - Cricketers wish on the auspicious occasion

    Recent Stories

    iPhone 15 to be produced by India China at the same time in 2023 gcw

    iPhone 15 to be produced by India, China at the same time in 2023?

    Sexy in black Disha Patani flaunts curves in a tight leather dress drb

    Sexy in black! Disha Patani flaunts curves in a tight leather dress

    Koffee With Karan 7 Was Karan Johar caught having sex on a plane drb

    Koffee With Karan 7: Was Karan Johar caught having sex on a plane?

    AIFF Elections 2022: Kalyan Chaubey leading Bhaichung Bhutia as first Player President gets closer to reality-ayh

    AIFF Elections 2022: Kalyan leading Bhaichung as first 'Player President' gets closer to reality

    Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV teased set to be unveiled on September 8 watch video gcw

    Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV teased, set to be unveiled on September 8

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon
    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon