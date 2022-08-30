Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Some interesting stories about Ganpati Bappa that you should know

    How did the mouse become Lord Ganesha's preferred vehicle? Is it a reference to Ganapati's victory over a pest that ravaged ancient agrarian society? Was it because Gajanana liked speed, stealth, and survival instincts? What's the story behind the half-tusk?

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Some interesting stories about Ganpati Bappa that you should know - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 30, 2022, 1:03 PM IST

    The Ganpati festival is about to begin, and the energy is unstoppable after being put on hold for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. These ten days are filled with joy and significance, from the sound of artis to the rituals of eating modaks, decorations, dressing, and lighting. The pleasure of having Lord Ganesh around us brings a lot of positivity and energy, but there are a few stories about our favourite Ganesha that not everyone knows about...

    The most common and well know story surrounds Lord Ganesh and the Moon. During the festival's ten days, Lord Ganesha's devotees are advised not to look at the moon. If done on purpose, it is intended to bring them false accusations. However, if one unintentionally looks at the moon, reciting the Puranas' story of the syamantaka jewel can help ward off trouble. Many consider it a myth, and some believe it.

    If you observe the Lord Ganesha idol, you'll notice the broken tusk. As per experts, there are two sides to the tusk story. First, they claim that Ganesha's feather broke while authoring the Mahabharata. So Ganesha broke off his tusk and wrote with it to adhere to the condition of writing it without pause.

    It is said that Ganesha wrote it as sage Veda Vyasa recited it to him. Another intriguing twist is that it was done on the condition that Vyasa would not stop reciting the epic and Ganesha would not stop writing it but also understand every verse of it. It is estimated that both spent three years continuously speaking and writing to complete the epic.

    Next, Ganesha's tusk was severed by Lord Parashurama because he didn't allow Lord Parashuram to meet Shiva, who was deeply involved in his prayers. Rodents were one of the most significant obstacles to prosperity in ancient times, and they continue to be so for farmers today. They would ruin their lives by destroying crops and eating stored grains. Having a mouse as his vehicle represents Ganesha conquering this pest, thus staying true to his name and work - destroyer of obstacles. Also, there's another belief that because mice and rats can slither through tiny holes and narrow pathways, that helps Ganesha to reach all of the world's corners and crannies to help him perform his duties.

    Also Read: First Look: Lalbaugcha Raja arrives with a glimpse of Ram Mandir

    Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: BBMP bans sale of meat on August 31, Congress says 'unnecessary controversies'

    Also Read: Mumbai's wealthy GSB Ganesh Mandal gets insurance coverage worth Rs 316.40 crore

    Last Updated Aug 30, 2022, 1:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 How to dress in the traditional Maharashtrian way drb

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: How to dress in the traditional Maharashtrian way

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Know Mahurat and importance of Ganpati Sthapana drb

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Know Mahurat and importance of Ganpati Sthapana

    Hartalika Teej 2022: Know significance and fasting rules to follow on this day - adt

    Hartalika Teej 2022: Know significance and fasting rules to follow on this day

    Hartalika Teej 2022: Dos and don'ts to remember while performing puja - adt

    Hartalika Teej 2022: Dos and don'ts to remember while performing puja

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: BBMP bans animal killing, sale of meat on August 31

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: BBMP bans sale of meat on August 31, Congress says 'unnecessary controversies'

    Recent Stories

    Liger Vijay Deverakonda 'cried' after watching his film; actor is 'disappointed' and 'upset' with negativity RBA

    Liger: Vijay Deverakonda 'cried' after watching his film; actor is 'disappointed' and 'upset' with negativity

    football epl 2022-23 manchester united vs arsenal will ajax star antony debut at old trafford snt

    EPL 2022-23: Will Antony debut for Manchester United at Old Trafford against Arsenal?

    Supreme Court closes all proceedings against demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992, Gujarat riots 2002 AJR

    Supreme Court closes all proceedings against demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992, Gujarat riots 2002

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 How to dress in the traditional Maharashtrian way drb

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: How to dress in the traditional Maharashtrian way

    Thiruchitrambalam box office collections: Dhanush's film crossed Rs. 83 crores worldwide; read report RBA

    Thiruchitrambalam box office collections: Dhanush's film crossed Rs. 83 crores worldwide; read report

    Recent Videos

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon