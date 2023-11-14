Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    From starters to sweets: A simple Bhai Dooj 2023 lunch extravaganza

    Craft a delightful Bhai Dooj celebration with this easy lunch menu, featuring flavorful dishes like Aloo Tikki Chaat, Chicken Curry with Jeera Rice, Bhindi Masala, Dal Tadka, Cucumber Raita, Gulab Jamun, and a comforting cup of Masala Chai.

    From starters to sweets A simple Bhai Dooj 2023 lunch extravaganza gcw eai
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 14, 2023, 6:59 PM IST

    Bhai Dooj, a festival that celebrates the bond of love between brothers and sisters, is marked by joyful gatherings and delicious feasts. To make the celebration even more special, consider preparing an easy yet delectable lunch menu that allows you to spend more time with your siblings and less time in the kitchen. In this article, we'll guide you through crafting a simple and delightful lunch menu for Bhai Dooj.

    Appetizer: Aloo Tikki Chaat

    Start the celebration with a flavorful and easy-to-make appetizer. Aloo tikki chaat combines spiced potato patties with a medley of chutneys, yogurt, and crunchy sev. This tangy and savory dish is sure to whet the appetite of your loved ones.

    Main Course: Chicken Curry with Jeera Rice

    For the main course, opt for a fuss-free chicken curry paired with aromatic jeera rice. The chicken curry can be prepared with a blend of spices, tomatoes, and onions for a rich and hearty dish. Jeera rice, with its subtle cumin flavor, makes for a perfect accompaniment, enhancing the overall dining experience.

    Side Dish: Bhindi Masala

    Add a touch of green to your lunch menu with bhindi masala. This simple yet flavorful side dish features okra cooked with spices, tomatoes, and onions. Bhindi masala not only adds color to your plate but also offers a unique texture and taste.

    Dal Tadka: Comforting Lentil Dish

    Include a comforting dal tadka in your menu. This lentil dish, tempered with cumin seeds, mustard seeds, and curry leaves, provides a warm and nutritious addition to the meal. Serve it with steamed rice or Indian bread of your choice.

    Accompaniment: Fresh Cucumber Raita

    Cool down the palate with a refreshing cucumber raita. This yogurt-based side dish is seasoned with cumin, mint, and a pinch of salt, making it a perfect complement to the rich and spicy flavors of the main course.

    Dessert: Gulab Jamun

    Conclude the Bhai Dooj feast on a sweet note with the classic Indian dessert, gulab jamun. These soft and spongy dumplings are soaked in a fragrant sugar syrup, creating a delectable treat that is loved by all.

    Beverage: Masala Chai

    Wrap up the lunch with a cup of masala chai. The aromatic blend of tea leaves and spices in masala chai adds a comforting touch to the meal, creating a perfect ending to your Bhai Dooj celebration.

    Creating a memorable Bhai Dooj lunch need not be a laborious task. This easy and delightful menu allows you to focus on the joy of the festival, cherishing the bond between siblings. May your Bhai Dooj be filled with love, laughter, and the shared enjoyment of a delicious meal.

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2023, 6:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Michael Vaughan, former England cricket captain, gets a haircut and shave at Mumbai's roadside barber (WATCH) osf

    Michael Vaughan, former England cricket captain, gets a haircut and shave at Mumbai's roadside barber (WATCH)

    World Diabetes Day 2023: Here are 7 ways to lower blood sugar levels naturally RBA

    World Diabetes Day 2023: Here are 7 ways to lower blood sugar levels naturally

    Happy Bhai Dooj 2023 Wishes: Messages, greetings, WhatsApp/Facebook status and quotes to share RBA

    Happy Bhai Dooj 2023 Wishes: Messages, greetings, WhatsApp/Facebook status and quotes to share

    Bhai Dooj 2023: Know shubh muhurat to apply tilak and puja vidhi RBA

    Bhai Dooj 2023: Know shubh muhurat to apply tilak and puja vidhi

    Childrens Day 2023: 7 wishes, quotes, and messages to your kids AJR EAI

    Children's Day 2023: 7 wishes, quotes, and messages to your kids

    Recent Stories

    iQOO 12 series to come to India soon will be available via Amazon gcw

    iQOO 12 series to come to India soon, will be available via Amazon

    Tennis Happy Birthday Sania Mirza: Top 10 quotes by the tennis star osf

    Happy Birthday Sania Mirza: Top 10 quotes by the tennis star

    WhatsApp update Here is how you can share Stickers on Channels gcw

    WhatsApp update: Here's how you can share Stickers on Channels

    Inzamam-ul-Haq's old video claiming Harbhajan Singh interest in Islam resurfaces; sparks netizens' curiosity snt

    Inzamam-ul-Haq's old video claiming Harbhajan Singh interest in Islam resurfaces; sparks netizens' curiosity

    Explained How Deepfakes are made and how to spot one?

    Explained: How Deepfakes are made and how to spot one?

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon