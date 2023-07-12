Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Digha to Tajpur: Here are 7 sea beaches to visit in West Bengal

    West Bengal, located in eastern India, is known for its diverse cultural heritage, vibrant festivals, and beautiful natural landscapes. Here are seven sea beaches in West Bengal that are worth visiting:

    From Digha to Tajpur: Here are 7 sea beaches to visit in West Bengal
    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 8:09 PM IST

    Digha Beach: Located in East Midnapore district, Digha Beach is one of the most popular sea beaches in West Bengal. It offers a long stretch of sandy shorelines and is known for its calm waters, making it an ideal destination for swimming and sunbathing.

    Mandarmani Beach: Situated in East Midnapore district, Mandarmani Beach is known for its pristine beauty and tranquil ambiance. It features a 13-kilometer long shoreline, making it the longest drivable beach in India. It is a perfect place for relaxation and offers a range of water sports activities.

    Tajpur Beach: Located in Purba Medinipur district, Tajpur Beach is a serene and secluded beach destination. The beach is adorned with casuarina trees and offers a tranquil atmosphere. It is an excellent spot for nature lovers and photographers.

    Shankarpur Beach: Situated in East Midnapore district, Shankarpur Beach is a pristine beach destination. It offers a peaceful environment and picturesque views of the Bay of Bengal. The beach is known for its fishing harbor and the opportunity to witness local fishermen at work.

    Bakkhali Beach: Located in South 24 Parganas district, Bakkhali Beach is a beautiful and less crowded beach destination. It is known for its scenic beauty, calm waters, and a mesmerizing sunset view. The beach is also close to the Sundarbans, the largest mangrove forest in the world.

    Henry's Island Beach: Situated near Bakkhali Beach, Henry's Island Beach is a hidden gem in West Bengal. It offers a serene and unspoiled environment with a unique ecosystem. The beach is known for its mangrove forests, migratory birds, and tranquil surroundings.

    Junput Beach: Located in Purba Medinipur district, Junput Beach is a serene and less explored beach destination. It offers a tranquil atmosphere, scenic beauty, and a glimpse into the local fishing community's lifestyle. The beach is also known for its lighthouse and nearby estuary.

    These sea beaches in West Bengal offer a mix of natural beauty, tranquility, and cultural experiences, making them ideal destinations for a beach getaway.

