    Ratan Tata, visionary leader of Tata Group, passes away at 86

    Under his leadership, the Tata Group witnessed significant international acquisitions, most notably the purchase of British firm Tetley Tea by Tata Tea in 2000 for $450 million. This acquisition marked a turning point in the group's global ambitions.

    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 11:49 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 10, 2024, 12:26 AM IST

    Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons and one of India's most revered business leaders, passed away on Wednesday (October 9) at the age of 86. Tata had been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai earlier in the day and was under intensive care.

    Born on December 28, 1937, Ratan Naval Tata led Tata Group, one of India's largest and most diversified conglomerates, from 1991 to 2012. He also served as the interim chairman from October 2016 to February 2017, and continued to head its charitable trusts, playing a key role in shaping the group's philanthropic activities.

    Throughout his 22-year tenure as chairman, Tata oversaw the company's expansion into a global powerhouse. Under his leadership, the Tata Group witnessed significant international acquisitions, most notably the purchase of British firm Tetley Tea by Tata Tea in 2000 for $450 million. This acquisition marked a turning point in the group's global ambitions.

    Tata was known not only for his visionary leadership in the business world but also for his humanitarian efforts. His contributions to India's growth and his role in the philanthropic sector earned him numerous accolades, including the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honor, in 2008, following his receipt of the Padma Bhushan in 2000.

