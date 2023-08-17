Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Follow these 6 simple steps to cultivate chia seed plants in your home garden

    Ready to grow your own chia seeds? Learn the effortless steps to nurture chia plants in your garden. From planting to harvesting, discover how to enjoy this superfood straight from your backyard.   by Leona Merlin Antony

    Follow these 6 simple steps to cultivate chia seed plants in your home garden
    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 6:40 PM IST

    Chia seeds, often hailed as a nutritional powerhouse, can be easily cultivated in your home garden. These tiny seeds are not only a great addition to your diet but also a rewarding plant to grow. Here are six straightforward steps to help you embark on your journey of cultivating chia seed plants:

    1. Select the Right Location

    Choose a spot in your garden that receives ample sunlight throughout the day. Chia plants thrive in well-lit areas with good air circulation.

    2. Prepare the Soil

    Chia plants prefer well-draining soil with a slightly acidic to neutral pH. Add organic compost to improve soil structure and fertility before planting.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @bendi.kangkong

    3. Plant the Seeds

    Sow chia seeds directly into the prepared soil. Keep them about 1/4 to 1/2 inch deep and spaced at least 6 inches apart to allow room for growth.

    4. Watering

    Chia plants require consistent moisture during germination and early growth. Water the soil gently to avoid disturbing the seeds. Once established, reduce the frequency of watering.

    ALSO READ: Try these 7 chia seeds face masks for natural skin glow

    5. Thinning and Maintenance

    As chia seedlings grow, thin them to maintain proper spacing. This encourages healthy growth and prevents overcrowding.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Marie-Eve (@deadlypouliche)

    6. Harvesting

    Chia plants typically mature in about 3-4 months. Harvest the seeds by gently rubbing the seed heads between your palms. Once collected, allow them to dry before storing.

    ALSO READ: Pumpkin to Chia: 7 nutrient-packed seeds for effective weight loss

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 6:40 PM IST
