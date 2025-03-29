user
user icon

April 2025 Mars-Saturn Beneficial Yoga: THESE 5 zodiac signs to experience positive shift

From April 5, 2025, Mars and Saturn will be positioned 120 degrees apart. According to astrology, this astronomical position of the planets is called Labh Yoga.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 29, 2025, 1:58 PM IST

This combination of Mars and Saturn is expected to be auspicious for Aries. Mars increases energy and confidence, and Saturn gives good results for hard work. There is a possibility of improvement in the financial situation during this time. Efforts will yield good results and financial gains will be made. There will be an atmosphere of peace and happiness in the family.

article_image2

This time will be good for Taurus in terms of career and finance. The beneficial yoga of Mars and Saturn brings the fruits of hard work and success at work. Matters related to money will improve and investments will yield good returns. It is necessary to pay attention to health during this time.


article_image3

This time will also be auspicious for Cancer. The union of Mars and Saturn gives financial strength. Old debts can be paid off. Investment gives good results. You will succeed in achieving your financial goals. Good changes will be seen in the workplace.

article_image4

This time will also be financially auspicious for Leo. There will be success and progress in the workplace. The conjunction of Saturn and Mars brings continuous success. Favorable time for work related to employment and business. Sudden financial gains are possible. An atmosphere of happiness and peace in the family.

article_image5

This time will also be beneficial for Capricorn. Especially from a financial point of view, who will benefit? The influence of Mars and Saturn maintains balance in matters related to money. Financial success will be achieved. You may get a promotion or honor at work.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Shani Amavasya 2025: How March 29 Will Bring Fortune for Aries, Cancer and Sagittarius iwh

Shani Amavasya 2025: How March 29 will bring fortune for Aries, Cancer and Sagittarius

Lord Surya's special blessings: 5 zodiac signs to receive fortune and prosperity in April 2025 SRI

Lord Surya’s special blessings: 5 zodiac signs to receive fortune and prosperity in April 2025

Daily Horoscope: How will March 28, 2025, unfold for your zodiac sign? sri

Daily Horoscope: How will March 28, 2025, unfold for your zodiac sign?

Horoscope today by Chirag Daruwalla: Check astrological prediction of March 28, 2025 for all zodiac signs gcw

Horoscope today by Chirag Daruwalla: Check astrological prediction of March 28, 2025 for all zodiac signs

Numerology Predictions Today, March 28, 2025: What does your lucky number say about you? gcw

Numerology Predictions Today, March 28, 2025: What does your lucky number say about you?

Recent Stories

After Ranveer Allahbadia, female comedian Swati Sachdeva under fire for joke on mother & vibrator (WATCH) shk

After Ranveer Allahbadia, female comedian Swati Sachdeva under fire for joke on mother & vibrator (WATCH)

Why was Myanmar's 7.7 earthquake so deadly? Scientists explain the massive tectonic forces at play ddr

Why was Myanmar's 7.7 earthquake so deadly? Scientists explain the massive tectonic forces at play

Delhi NCR, Bengaluru dominate office leasing activity in Q1 2025: Colliers report AJR

Delhi NCR, Bengaluru dominate office leasing activity in Q1 2025: Colliers report

Mahindra XUV700 price slashed by Rs 75000 grab the deal now gcw

Mahindra XUV700 price slashed by Rs 75,000 – Grab the deal now!

Erling Haaland reported to police over alleged blows to mascot, Man City probe finds no wrongdoing snt

Erling Haaland reported to police over alleged blows to mascot, Man City probe finds no wrongdoing

Recent Videos

Trump Optimistic About India-US Tariff Negotiations, Calls Modi a 'Very Smart Man'

Trump Optimistic About India-US Tariff Negotiations, Calls Modi a 'Very Smart Man'

Video Icon
Tamannaah Bhatia Speaks About Her Outfit at Lakme Fashion Week: 'For Me Casual Glamor Is..'

Tamannaah Bhatia Speaks About Her Outfit at Lakme Fashion Week: 'For Me Casual Glamor Is..'

Video Icon
Tamannaah Bhatia Poses for Paps, Shines in Style at Lakme Fashion Week

Tamannaah Bhatia Poses for Paps, Shines in Style at Lakme Fashion Week

Video Icon
IPL 2025 GAME ON | CSK vs RCB Post-Match Analysis: RCB Stops CSK's Juggernaut at Chepauk

IPL 2025 GAME ON | CSK vs RCB Post-Match Analysis: RCB Stops CSK's Juggernaut at Chepauk

Video Icon
Raid 2 Teaser OUT: Ajay Devgn's Amay Patnaik Confronts the Mighty 'Dadabhai'

Raid 2 Teaser OUT: Ajay Devgn's Amay Patnaik Confronts the Mighty 'Dadabhai'

Video Icon