Gluten-Free breakfast: Poha recipe explained with benefits

Understand the benefits of Poha and enjoy this nutritious and flavorful gluten-free breakfast to kickstart your day with energy.

Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 27, 2025, 6:47 PM IST

Poha is a light food often consumed for breakfast. This is a very popular gluten-free breakfast option that is a go-to choice across India. Let's understand what gluten is, its harms for certain individuals, the benefits of poha, and how to make this nutrition-packed dish. 

What is gluten?

Gluten is a type of protein that is found in wheat, barley, and rye. It gives elasticity to the dough and helps in bread rising. While this is a safe option for the majority of people, some people with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity experience negative effects if they consume gluten in any form. 

Gluten sensitivity might cause bloating, fatigue, and discomfort in other areas too. For these people, making a gluten-free diet plan is necessary. 

Benefits of Poha

Poha is naturally a gluten-free option, and it is packed with nutrients, making it an excellent breakfast choice.

Poha is an easy-to-digest breakfast that is light on the stomach.

Poha is a rich source of iron and carbohydrates that are essential for sustained energy.

Ingredients to prepare Poha:

2 cups of poha
1 finely chopped medium onion
1 medium tomato
1 small potato
1/2 cup green peas 
1 green chili
1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder
1 teaspoon mustard seeds
1 sprig of curry leaves
2 tablespoons of oil
Salt to taste.
Lemon juice (to taste)
Fresh coriander leaves (for garnish)

Steps to Make Vegetable Poha

Prepare Poha: Gently rinse the poha under running water in a bowl. Let it sit for 5 minutes to soften a little bit, not too much.

Heat Oil: Put a pan on the stove and heat oil and add mustard seeds. Wait till they crackle and then add curry leaves and green chili to the oil.

Cook Vegetables: You can choose available veggies and Add diced potatoes or any available veggies. Sauté them until they are partially cooked. Add some onions and green peas and cook until the onions turn pink.

Add Spices: Add turmeric powder and salt to the veggies and then add the diced tomatoes. Cook it until the tomatoes turn soft.

Mix Poha: Add the softened Poha to the pan, mixing gently with the vegetable mixture. Let it cook for 3-4 minutes on a low flame.

Finish with Lemon Juice: Squeeze a few drops of fresh lemon juice over the Poha for tanginess and garnish with coriander leaves.

