Karnataka's top cop who gave Bengaluru its 1st traffic signal, dies. All you need to know about BN Garudachar

BN Garudachar, a distinguished figure in Karnataka's police history and instrumental in introducing Bengaluru's first traffic signal, passed away at his residence in the early hours of Friday due to age-related ailments. He was 96.​

Karnataka Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former DG-IGP BN Garudachar, calling him one of the state's most capable IPS officers. In a condolence message, Reddy prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family.

Born on February 16, 1929, in Mandya, Garudachar pursued a Master's in Economics before joining the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 1953. His career spanned several key positions, including Assistant Superintendent of Police in various subdivisions and Superintendent of Police across multiple districts.​

In 1963, as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) under Bengaluru's inaugural Police Commissioner, C Chandy, Garudachar addressed escalating traffic congestion by installing the city's first traffic signal at NR Junction (near the LIC office). ​

Garudachar's tenure as Bengaluru's Police Commissioner lasted over four years, followed by a four-year term as Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG-IGP). Notably, he was the first administrative member of the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal (KAT).​

In 2017, a biographical compilation titled "Garudadhwaja," edited by former DGP Dr. D V Guruprasad, was released, chronicling Garudachar's illustrious career.

Garudachar is survived by his son, Uday B Garudachar, the current MLA of Chickpet assembly constituency. His legacy as a skillful and strict officer continues to inspire generations within the police force.​



