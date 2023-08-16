Try these 7 chia seeds face masks for natural skin glow

Lifestyle
Chia seeds can be a valuable addition to your skincare routine. Packed with antioxidants, and omega-3 fatty acids these tiny seeds offer numerous benefits for your skin.
Combine chia seeds with aloe vera gel for a calming mask that hydrates and reduces inflammation, leaving your skin refreshed and rejuvenated.
Mix chia seeds with honey to create a gentle exfoliating scrub that helps remove dead skin cells, revealing a smoother and brighter complexion.
Blend chia seeds with yogurt to create a nourishing mask that moisturizes your skin, improves elasticity, and imparts a natural glow.
Combine chia seeds with lemon juice for a brightening mask that helps reduce dark spots and uneven skin tone, leaving your skin radiant.
Mix chia seeds with turmeric powder to create an anti-acne mask that helps soothe inflammation, reduce redness, and promote clearer skin.
Infuse chia seeds with green tea to create a revitalizing mask that fights signs of aging, tones the skin, and reduces the appearance of pores.
Blend chia seeds with cucumber for a hydrating mask that replenishes moisture, soothes irritation, and gives your skin a dewy finish.