Jaat to Kesari 2: 5 Most-Awaited movies releasing in April 2025

Entertainment
As IPL excitement grows, some movie releases are postponed, but major films are still set for release in April 2025, keeping the entertainment alive.
Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's awaited movie Jaat is set to release in theaters on April 10. After Gadar 2, audiences are waiting for this film.
Prateik Gandhi and Patralekha's Phule movie, based on social reformer Jyotiba Phule's fight against untouchability, is set to release in theaters on April 11.
Akshay Kumar's film Kesari 2 will also be released on the big screen on April 18. It portrays the Jallianwala Bagh incident and the subsequent legal battle.
Sanjay Dutt is going to be seen in a movie with a different mood this time. This film made with the title Bhootni is ready to be released in theaters on April 18.
Salman Khan's most awaited movie Sikandar is releasing in cinemas across the country on Eid, i.e., March 30.
