Pumpkin to Chia: 7 nutrient-packed seeds for effective weight loss

Lifestyle
Chia seeds have gained immense popularity for their exceptional nutritional profile. Rich in fiber, they absorb liquid and expand, helping you feel full and satisfied.
Flaxseeds, a potent source of soluble fiber and omega-3 fatty acids, offer a dual advantage for weight management and cardiovascular health.
Pumpkin seeds, also known as pepitas, are rich in protein, healthy fats, and magnesium. They provide a satisfying crunch while supporting your metabolism and bone health.
Sunflower seeds are brimming with nutrients, including vitamin E, magnesium, and selenium. Their diverse use makes them a versatile addition to your meals.
Hemp seeds are a plant-based protein source with a complete amino acid profile. They also contain a healthy balance of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.
Sesame seeds are abundant in fiber, healthy fats, and plant compounds that have antioxidant properties.
While not commonly regarded as seeds, cumin seeds are indeed a potent addition to your weight loss journey. They possess metabolism-boosting properties and aid digestion.