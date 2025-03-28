Invite positive energy: 7 common mistakes you should never make in home temple

Read Full Article

A home temple is a space in a house that is dedicated to worship and performing spiritual practices. This place is especially designed in a way to welcome positive and divine energies to bring positivity, harmony, and growth to the family.

7 common mistakes you should never make:

Placing the Temple in the Bedroom:

Not many, but a few people tend to design the house in a way to situate the home temple in the bedroom. But you need to avoid including the temple room in a bedroom. Because it is considered an inappropriate place for spiritual energies.

Why: The temple is considered the symbol of purity, and it might be compromised in a personal and private space in the house, like bedrooms.

Using Broken Idols or Photos:

People tend to postpone decluttering, and the majority of people don't know what to do with broken idols. Remember, you should never place cracked or damaged idols or faded pictures in your temple. You can leave them at any tree or outside of temples.

Why: It is believed that broken idols of gods can bring negative energy, and it is also disrespectful to our beliefs.

Facing the Temple in the Wrong Direction:

People often ignore vastu, but it plays a crucial role in the wellbeing of the family. Make sure you arrange the temple facing the east or north for positive energy flow into your home.

Why: Incorrect placement is said to disrupt energy and spiritual harmony, which might make ways for negative energy to enter our house.

Cluttering the Temple Space:

People try to fit many photos and idols to attract more wealth. But you need to avoid clutter also to arrange all the idols properly. Try keeping only essential items like idols, lamps, and offerings.

Why: A clutter-free temple promotes peace and mindfulness during prayers. This is also said to be holding positive energy.

Using the Temple for Storage:

Temple areas are often built or arranged by following vastu. Even if you are not using the temple, do not use the temple to store unrelated items like keys, wallets, or bills or anything.

Why: Mixing other items with sacred objects might disrupt the energy flow and also impact the temple's spiritual purpose.

Ignoring Daily Maintenance:

In this busy life, it is very common to postpone chores. But neglecting to clean the temple daily is a big mistake.

Why: Regular cleaning shows respect and helps maintain a positive and serene atmosphere, which does not let negative energy pass through.

Lighting a Lamp Without Offering Food:

Always offer food or flowers before lighting a lamp.

Why: This signifies gratitude and devotion, aligning your prayer rituals with spiritual practices.

