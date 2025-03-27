Nushrratt Bharuccha calls for conscious fashion choices, emphasizing sustainability

Read Full Article

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha shared how fashion has evolved over time and sustainability has become an important factor.

"I think in fashion, what I like is that we have evolved to sustainability because deep in my heart, I believe that we can't be such consumerists. There has to be a limit on how much we can consume, and I think the best way to stop consumption is to recycle and reuse what we already have. Give me this outfit, and I can wear it in five different ways. That is what I really like about fashion," Bharuccha told ANI on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week

Nushrratt on Thursday grabbed the eyeballs with her stylish appearance as she turned showstopper for NIF Global 'The Runway' at Lakme Fashion Week, being held in partnership with FDCI.

Speaking about her outfit, she said, "Its very easy and comfortable. I can wear it any time, either for the party or any day like for dinner or coffee.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is all set to be seen in ''Chhorii 2'..

The OTT giant Amazon Prime Video announced the premiere date of the much-awaited franchise horror thriller Chhorii 2, which stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan in the lead roles.

It is set to premiere worldwide on April 11, 2025. The sequel is directed by Vishal Furia. The film will star Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma in key roles.

Following the phenomenal success of 'Chhorii', which impressed viewers with its spine-chilling story and deep-rooted folklore, the sequel promises to push the boundaries of supernatural horror, fear, and suspense with a riveting tale of a mother's battle against paranormal forces and societal evils.

The film is produced under the banner of T-Series, Abundantia Entertainment, Psych, and Tamarisk Lane Production. Vikram Malhotra, CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, shared the inspiration behind the formation of Chhorii 2 in a press note by the makers.

The original film was directed by Vishal Furia and was released in 2021.

