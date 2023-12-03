Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Flu Myths vs. Facts: Dispelling common misconceptions about influenza

    Influenza: It's essential to separate fact from fiction to ensure accurate information is disseminated. Below are some common flu myths and facts.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 3, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Influenza, commonly known as the flu, is a viral infection affecting millions worldwide each year. Despite its prevalence, there are several myths surrounding the flu that can contribute to misunderstandings and misguided actions. Separating fact from fiction is essential to ensure accurate information is disseminated. Here, below are some common flu myths and facts:

    Myth 1: The Flu is Just a Severe Cold
    Fact: While the flu and the common cold share some symptoms, such as a runny or stuffy nose and a sore throat, influenza is a more severe respiratory illness. Flu symptoms often include high fever, intense body aches, fatigue, and a dry cough. The flu can lead to serious complications, such as pneumonia, especially in vulnerable populations like the elderly, young children, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

    Myth 2: The Flu Vaccine Can Give You the Flu
    Fact: The flu vaccine cannot give you the flu. The vaccines available today either contain inactivated flu viruses or proteins from the virus, which cannot cause the flu. Some people may experience mild side effects, such as soreness at the injection site or a low-grade fever, but these symptoms are not the flu itself. They are signs that the body is building protection against the virus.

    Myth 3: Healthy People Don't Need the Flu Vaccine
    Fact: While it's true that certain populations are at a higher risk of severe complications from the flu, healthy individuals can still get sick and spread the virus to others. Vaccination helps protect not only the person receiving the vaccine but also those who may be more vulnerable, such as infants, the elderly, and individuals with compromised immune systems. Getting vaccinated is a crucial step in preventing the spread of the flu within the community.

    Myth 4: Antibiotics Can Treat the Flu
    Fact: The flu is caused by a virus, not bacteria, so antibiotics are ineffective in treating it. Antibiotics are only useful against bacterial infections. Antiviral medications specifically designed to combat the flu are available, but they are most effective when taken within the first 48 hours of symptom onset. If you suspect you have the flu, it's essential to consult a healthcare professional for guidance on appropriate antiviral treatment.

    Myth 5: You Can't Get the Flu in Warm Weather
    Fact: While flu activity may peak during the colder months, the flu virus can still circulate and infect individuals in warm climates. The flu is a year-round threat, and it's important to practice preventive measures, such as vaccination and good hygiene, regardless of the season.

    Understanding the facts about the flu is crucial for preventing its spread and protecting vulnerable populations. Dispelling these common myths contributes to a more informed and healthier community. Embracing the flu vaccine, practicing good hygiene, and seeking medical advice when necessary are key steps in staying well during flu season and beyond.

    -    Dr. Prashanth Chandra NY, Sr. Consultant - Internal Medicine, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
     

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2023, 7:00 AM IST
