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3D CD Art Decorative Item

To give your home a decorative touch, try this CD mosaic art. It's made by mixing old CDs, a transparent plastic sheet, glass colours, and a black 3D outliner. This unique piece can be hung on your home's outer walls or in the living room. Here's how to make it: Trace a tree on a round mirror with a black marker. Soak old CDs in hot water to soften them, then cut them into leaf shapes. Peel off the top layer for a glass-like look. Colour the leaves, let them dry, and then stick them to the branches. Use more CD pieces to decorate the frame and finish with a clear varnish.