DIY Home Decor: Got old CDs? Give your home a luxury makeover with these 7 cool ideas
Don't just throw away your old CDs and DVDs! Use these creative DIY ideas to give your home a premium look without spending a bomb. From hanging mirrors and flower vases to cool mandala art, you can get amazing decor on a budget.
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Image Credit : google gemini
Decorate your home with CDs and DVDs
There are tons of showpieces and home decor items available that give a premium, luxury look. But if buying expensive things isn't in your budget, try some creative DIY ideas instead. They are easy on the pocket and also reflect your personal effort. Here’s how you can give your home a beautiful new look using old CDs lying around.
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Image Credit : google gemini
Decorate CDs with 3D flowers
If you're looking for a super easy DIY idea, just stick CDs on your wall in a zigzag or wavy pattern. You can paste 3D flowers on them for a personal touch. This simple trick will make your bedroom walls look beautiful and attractive. For something more, try a wall-hanging mandala art piece. Just join several CDs together, add fine dots and mandala patterns, and hang it with a wooden twig and beads for a vintage vibe. It will look lovely near your doorbell or in the hall.
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Image Credit : google gemini
CD Flower Vase
Want some top-notch creativity in your house? Use old CDs to make a unique flower vase. You can easily grow water plants in it. It's a great option for the centre table in your living room. You can also create a multi-tier stand by attaching CDs to a PVC pipe to make shelves. Use it to keep small toys or artificial flowers. Or, make a mosaic wall art piece by sticking small CD pieces randomly on cardboard. When light hits it, it shines just like a disco ball!
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Image Credit : google gemini
3D CD Art Decorative Item
To give your home a decorative touch, try this CD mosaic art. It's made by mixing old CDs, a transparent plastic sheet, glass colours, and a black 3D outliner. This unique piece can be hung on your home's outer walls or in the living room. Here's how to make it: Trace a tree on a round mirror with a black marker. Soak old CDs in hot water to soften them, then cut them into leaf shapes. Peel off the top layer for a glass-like look. Colour the leaves, let them dry, and then stick them to the branches. Use more CD pieces to decorate the frame and finish with a clear varnish.
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Image Credit : google gemini
Make a hanging mirror from CD-DVDs
You can make a beautiful mosaic hanging mirror from old CDs. You'll need about 10-15 CDs or DVDs. Place a round mirror in the centre and use a strong cardboard base for support. Keep acrylic paint and a hot glue gun handy. If the CDs are hard to cut, just soak them in hot water to make them soft. Then you can cut them into any shape you want. This piece will give your living room, hall, or even your kitchen balcony a very decorative look.
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