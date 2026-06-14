Think you need to spend a bomb to make your kid's room look cool? Not at all! You can give their space a fantastic makeover with cute animal-themed clocks, all for under ₹500.

Your child's room isn't just a place to sleep; it's their little world, a space for their imagination to run wild. Even small decor items can make a huge difference in creating a happy vibe. If you want to give your kid's room a fresh and beautiful look without breaking the bank, a cute animal-themed wall clock is a brilliant option. The market is full of adorable designs for under ₹500 that can make the room more colourful, fun, and creative. Here are 8 trendy animal clock designs that would be perfect for your child's room.

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Panda Wall Clock Design

Pandas are a huge favourite among kids. A black-and-white themed panda clock looks incredibly cute and gives the room a modern, cartoonish feel. This design works well for both boys' and girls' rooms.

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Teddy Bear Clock Design

A teddy bear-themed wall clock creates a soft and cosy atmosphere in a child's room. Clocks with colourful teddy faces and large numbers can also help young children learn how to tell time.

Elephant-Shaped Cute Clock

An elephant-shaped clock adds a unique and charming touch to your kid's room. These clocks, often available in blue, grey, or pastel shades, can make the space look stylish and beautiful.

Owl Design Wall Clock

The owl is often seen as a symbol of wisdom. A colourful owl design with big, expressive eyes is something kids find very appealing. This clock can also be a great addition to a study corner.

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Giraffe Wall Clock

A wall clock shaped like a long-necked giraffe gives the room a fun and creative look. It looks especially beautiful in kids' rooms with a jungle or animal theme.

Bunny Rabbit Clock

A bunny clock, with its long ears and sweet face, looks absolutely adorable in a girl's room. These designs, available in shades of pink, white, and lavender, give the room a dreamy and cute feel.

Lion Face Clock

A lion-faced wall clock adds a sense of adventure and a safari theme to the room. Its bright yellow and orange colours instantly draw attention, making it a focal point on the wall.

Cat Design Clock

Cat-shaped wall clocks have always been a classic favourite among children. Designs with a moving tail or a cartoon face make the room even more playful. It's an easy and affordable way to give the room a fresh new look.