7 7 Image Credit : Gemini AI

Creative craft projects for children

Pistachio shells are a great tool for teaching kids art and craft. They can make animal shapes, floral designs, and small toys with them. This not only boosts their creativity but also teaches them the habit of recycling waste materials.**Things to do before using pistachio shells**First, wash the shells well and let them dry. Make sure they are completely dry and have no smell before you use them. If you want to paint them, use acrylic paints for a good finish. You can easily stick them using a glue gun or Fevicol.