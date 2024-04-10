Eid Al-Fitr 2024 Moon Timing: Chand Raat in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, UAE and more

Chaand Raat 2024: This crucial and pleasant event brings together Muslims worldwide. Different nations may see the Shawwal moon on other days, resulting in worldwide variances in the Eid-al-Fitr date.

The celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as Eid-al-Fitr, Meethi Eid, and Id-al-Fitr, commemorates the completion of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. They were observed throughout the first three days of Shawwal, the tenth month of Hijri. Chand Raat is a phrase used in South Asian cultures, mainly in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, to describe the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid al-Adha. The name is taken from Urdu, where "chand" means moon and "raat" means night, referring to the night when the moon is visible. This night is significant for Muslims since it represents the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, the month of Zul-Hijjah, and the start of the month of Shawwal.

Eid-al-Fitr is celebrated on different days, a major and happy festival that draws together Muslims from all over the world. Various nations may see the Shawwal moon on different days, resulting in differences in the Eid-al-Fitr date across the world. Here are the projected dates for Chand Raat and Eid-al-Fitr in India and other countries. These are times of peace, meditation, and celebration with varied customs, such as community prayers, feasting, and charitable giving.

Chand Raat 2024: Date of Eid-al-Fitr Moon Sighting in India

In India, Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 is determined by the appearance of the Shawwal moon. This year, the crescent moon will be visible on the evening of April 9, 2024. If the moon is visible on this day, Eid will be celebrated on April 10, 2024; otherwise, the holiday will take place on April 11, 2024. The seeing of the crescent moon is an essential religious activity in Islam, used to determine the day of Eid-al-Fitr.

Because the lunar calendar is shorter than the solar-based Gregorian calendar, the date of Eid-ul-Fitr shifts about 10 to 11 days earlier each year, depending on the sighting of the Shawwal moon. As a result, the date of Eid-ul-Fitr in India is determined by the appearance of the Shawwal moon, which signals the conclusion of Ramadan and the start of the celebration.

Chand Raat 2024: Date of Eid-al-Fitr moon sighting in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other countries

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Turkey, Iran, and the United Kingdom has urged all Muslims to see the new crescent moon on the evening of April 8, 2024, to mark the conclusion of Ramadan and the start of the month of Shawwal.

The sighting of the moon in these nations will confirm that Eid-ul-Fitr will be held on April 9, 2024. However, if the moon is not visible on April 8, the crescent moon will be sought on April 9, and if it is still not seen, Eid-ul-Fitr will be held on April 10, 2024. This means that Muslims in certain nations may fast for 30 days instead of 29 days during Ramadan.

The Shawwal moon's appearance is critical in establishing the date of Eid-ul-Fitr in several countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Turkey, Iran, the United Kingdom, and Pakistan.

In essence, the sighting of the Eid moon represents a time of joy, unity, and introspection. It is a gathering that brings people together, promotes a sense of spiritual unity, and serves as a reminder of the value of tradition and Islamic rituals.