    Eid-ul-Fitr Moon sighting 2024: What are the timings to observe chand in India?

    In India, Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 is determined by the appearance of the Shawwal moon, and this year, the crescent moon will be visible on the evening of April 9, 2024.

    Eid-ul-Fitr Moon sighting 2024: What are the timings to observe chand in India?
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 9, 2024, 8:00 AM IST

    The celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as Eid-al-Fitr, Meethi Eid, and Id-al-Fitr, commemorates the completion of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. Observed throughout the first three days of Shawwal, the tenth month of Hijri. Chand Raat is a phrase used in South Asian cultures, mainly in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, to describe the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid al-Adha. 

    The name is taken from Urdu, where "chand" means moon and "raat" means night, referring to the night when the moon is visible. This night is significant for Muslims since it represents the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, the month of Zul-Hijjah, and the start of the month of Shawwal. 

    Date of Eid-al-Fitr moon sighting in India

    In India, Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 is determined by the appearance of the Shawwal moon. This year, the crescent moon will be visible on the evening of April 9, 2024. If the moon is visible on this day, Eid will be celebrated on April 10, 2024; otherwise, the holiday will take place on April 11, 2024. The seeing of the crescent moon is an important religious activity in Islam, used to determine the day of Eid-al-Fitr.

    Because the lunar calendar is shorter than the solar-based Gregorian calendar, the date of Eid-ul-Fitr shifts about 10 to 11 days earlier each year, depending on the sighting of the Shawwal moon. As a result, the date of Eid-ul-Fitr in India is determined by the appearance of the Shawwal moon, which signals the conclusion of Ramadan and the start of the celebration.

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2024, 8:00 AM IST
