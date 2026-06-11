Wondering how much sun your pudina plant needs? Or what's the best soil and fertiliser for it? We've got all the answers to help you grow a lush mint plant right in your pot.

Pudina, or mint, is a staple in almost every Indian kitchen. We use its fresh leaves for everything from chutney and sherbet to raita, adding a burst of flavour to our dishes. However, many of us plant pudina in a pot, only to see it weaken or stop growing after a while. If you want your pudina to stay green and bushy all the time, you just need to follow a few simple tips and tricks. The best part? It doesn't require a lot of effort or money. Here are some easy ways to help your potted pudina grow fast...

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How to Keep Your Potted Pudina Fresh and Green

Pudina is used almost daily in the kitchen to add a fresh twist to our food. While most people buy it from the market, you can easily grow it in a pot at home. With just a little care, you can have fresh, green pudina whenever you need it. Here are three simple tips to look after your potted mint plant.

1. First, you must protect your potted pudina from the harsh summer heat. Place it in a spot that gets less direct sunlight but has good air circulation. You can keep it in the mild morning sun for a bit, but make sure to move it to a shaded area later in the day.

2. During summer, it's very important to keep the soil in the mint pot moist. The plant's roots are quite shallow, and if the soil dries out, the plant will weaken. You should water it twice a day during hot weather. But be careful not to overwater, as this can cause the roots to rot. For better growth, whenever you use the mint, don't just pluck the leaves. Instead, cut the stem along with the leaves. This encourages new stems to grow.

3. To boost your pudina's growth, you can use a homemade liquid fertiliser. Just soak some cow dung manure or vermi-compost in water overnight. The next morning, pour this mixture into the pot. This will also help keep the roots cool. To protect the soil from the sun, you can also cover it with dry leaves or coconut husks.

Frequently Asked Questions

- How often should you water a mint plant?

Keep the soil slightly damp. Water it daily in the summer and as needed during the winter.

- Is it necessary to trim mint regularly?

Yes, regular trimming helps new branches to sprout, making the plant much bushier.

- Can mint be easily grown on a home balcony?

Absolutely! You can easily grow mint in a pot on your balcony or terrace.

- What is the most important tip for a good mint harvest?

Regular trimming, balanced watering, and using organic fertiliser are considered the most crucial steps for a plentiful mint harvest.