Got a tiny balcony but love gardening? Ladder gardening is the perfect solution. You can turn a small space into a green corner, even using old jeans and a simple ladder, without needing big, bulky pots.

Living in a small house often means giving up on your dream of having a garden. These days, even 3BHK flats in big cities have balconies so small, you can barely stand there, let alone keep plants. But if you love gardening and space is always an issue, try ladder gardening instead of big pots. It's a popular method in European countries where people use wooden or iron ladders to grow plants. The best part is, it fits easily in tight spots and lets you grow several plants at once. Here are some unique ideas you can try out.

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1. Make a Hanging Planter with a Ladder

Don't have even a little bit of floor space on your balcony or outside your home? No worries. Just get a small wooden or steel ladder and hang it from the ceiling using strong chains. Now, place small pots with trailing plants like Pothos, Spider Plant, Money Plant, or String of Pearls on the rungs. They look fantastic and save a lot of space.

2. Create a Kitchen Garden on a Ladder

If you're tired of buying vegetables full of chemicals, this one's for you. Get an A-frame ladder and place it in a corner of your terrace that gets 4-6 hours of sunlight. In small pots or containers on the ladder, you can grow coriander, mint, basil, microgreens, thyme, and even cherry tomatoes or chillies.

4. Use a Ladder Planter at Your Home Entrance

Big pots at the entrance can make the area feel cluttered. Instead of overthinking it, just choose a ladder planter. Get a long and slightly wide ladder and place it in a corner next to your entrance. Now, let creepers climb up the ladder and frame your main door. The whole setup will look lush and green in just a day or two. You can plant jasmine, money plant, bougainvillea, or morning glory.