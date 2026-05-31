Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is more than just an IPL cricket team. For many Bengalureans, it represents passion, loyalty, and an emotion that goes beyond the sport itself.

The unwavering support and deep connection that fans share with the franchise have once again captured attention online.

A remarkable photograph showcasing the immense love and dedication of RCB supporters is now creating a huge buzz on social media, leaving cricket fans across the country impressed and amazed.