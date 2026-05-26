Malihabad, located near Lucknow, is widely recognised as the “mango capital of the world.” The town has earned this reputation because of its massive mango production, historic orchards, and unmatched variety of premium-quality fruits. Mango farming here dates back to the Nawabi era, and generations of growers have preserved the tradition with pride.

The region is especially famous for producing Dasheri mangoes, a variety loved for its naturally sweet taste, juicy pulp, and rich aroma. Along with Dasheri, Malihabad is also known for Langra, Chausa, Safeda, and Amrapali mangoes, making it a paradise for mango lovers.