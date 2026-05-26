Which City Is Called The Mango Capital Of The World? Check Here To Know
Known for its legendary Dasheri mangoes and centuries-old orchards, Malihabad near Lucknow is widely called the mango capital of the world. Here's why this small Indian town enjoys global fame
Malihabad’s Global Reputation For Mangoes
Malihabad, located near Lucknow, is widely recognised as the “mango capital of the world.” The town has earned this reputation because of its massive mango production, historic orchards, and unmatched variety of premium-quality fruits. Mango farming here dates back to the Nawabi era, and generations of growers have preserved the tradition with pride.
The region is especially famous for producing Dasheri mangoes, a variety loved for its naturally sweet taste, juicy pulp, and rich aroma. Along with Dasheri, Malihabad is also known for Langra, Chausa, Safeda, and Amrapali mangoes, making it a paradise for mango lovers.
What Makes Malihabad Mangoes So Special?
The secret behind Malihabad’s popularity lies in its ideal growing conditions. The fertile soil, warm climate, and traditional farming methods help produce mangoes that are rich in flavour and almost fibreless in texture.
Among all the varieties, the Dasheri mango remains the crown jewel of the region. Interestingly, the original Dasheri “mother tree,” believed to be over 200 years old, still exists in Malihabad. This tree is considered a symbol of the town’s mango heritage.
Mangoes from Malihabad are not only sold across India but are also exported to several countries, strengthening the town’s international reputation in the fruit market.
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Mangoes Are Deeply Rooted In Malihabad’s Culture
In Malihabad, mangoes are not just a crop — they are a way of life. Thousands of local families depend on mango cultivation, and the town comes alive during the summer harvesting season.
Visitors often experience:
sprawling mango orchards
colourful fruit markets
mango festivals and tastings
traders arriving from across the country
The fragrance of ripe mangoes fills the air during peak season, creating a unique atmosphere that attracts tourists and fruit traders alike. Even though countries like India, Pakistan, Thailand, and Mexico are major mango producers, Malihabad continues to stand apart because of its history, scale, and iconic mango legacy.
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