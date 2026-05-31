Liver Health: 5 Root Veggies You Must Eat for Natural Body Detox Boost!
Our liver does some of the toughest jobs in the body, so we really need to take care of it. Adding these simple root vegetables to your diet can help boost your liver's health naturally.
Ginger
Beetroot
Carrot
Carrots are loaded with beta-carotene and fibre. These nutrients help with good digestion and also work to improve your liver's overall health.
ALSO READ: Liver Cirrhosis: Early Warning Signs You Must Not Ignore to Protect Your Liver
Radish
Radish has high water content and plenty of fibre. It supports healthy gut function and, in turn, helps improve your liver's health.
ALSO READ: Liver Cirrhosis: 7 Foods You Must Avoid to Protect Your Liver Health
Sweet Potato
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