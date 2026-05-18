Mango Storage: Are They Spoiling Too Fast? Try These Simple Tricks!
It's mango season, and who doesn't love them! But the biggest problem is that they spoil so quickly. If you don't store them the right way, they'll be ruined in no time. Here are some easy tips to keep your mangoes fresh and delicious.
Be smart when you buy your mangoes
What to keep in mind while storing
Mangoes naturally release a gas called ethylene, which helps fruits ripen faster. Because of this, you should never keep fully ripe mangoes and raw mangoes together.
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Air Circulation
Don't Wash
You should not wash mangoes before storing them. Any moisture left on the skin can cause mould to grow. This dampness will make the mangoes spoil very quickly.
ALSO READ: Fake vs Real Mangoes: Easy Tests Every Buyer Should Know This Summer
Don't put in the fridge
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