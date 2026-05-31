Coloured Eyeliner: Ditch The Black, Redefine Your Eye Game Instantly!
Confused about which eyeliner to wear with your blue dress? Or what colour works with golden or green outfits? We've got you covered with the trendiest eyeliner shades for a modern look.
A New Twist to Your Party Look
Eyeliner is the simplest way to make your eyes pop. While most of us stick to black, coloured eyeliners are perfect for standing out at parties and weddings. They not only make your eyes look stunning but also add a touch of glamour to your entire look. Let's check out 5 eyeliner colours that are trending right now.
Golden Eyeliner
If you want a bold and dramatic look, golden eyeliner is your best bet. It looks especially gorgeous with shimmery Indian outfits and for wedding functions. You can pair it with a silver or nude eyeshadow to complete the look.
Green Eyeliner
A green eyeliner gives your eyes a fresh and unique look. This colour looks fantastic with golden or green outfits. It's the perfect choice for the festive season or any day function.
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Yellow eyeliner
Yellow eyeliner is super trendy right now. It gives your eyes a soft yet glamorous look. This shade looks especially beautiful on brown and hazel eyes. You can also layer it with your regular black eyeliner for a cool effect, just like in the picture.
Pink Eyeliner
For a feminine party look, nothing beats pink eyeliner. It gives your eyes a glamorous and unique look. You can totally rock this with Western outfits. It also works well when paired with a classic black liner.
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Red eyeliner
If you want a modern and trendy look, you must try red eyeliner. It helps make your eyes appear bigger and brighter. This colour looks even better with heavy makeup. You can also style it by layering it with black eyeliner.
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