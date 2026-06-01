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Get Anushka's Viral Look For Just ₹200

Anushka Sharma's white top from the IPL final is the talk of the town. Here's how you can get a similar style without breaking the bank.
entertainment Jun 01 2026
Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:Instagram
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Anushka Sharma's IPL Look

Anushka wore a white strappy top with jeans. Her designer top might be expensive, but you can try these budget-friendly chikankari top designs to get the look.

Image credits: Instagram
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How to get a top like Anushka's?

To recreate Anushka Sharma's look, get 1-1.5 meters of white chikankari fabric. Ask your tailor to cut the fabric in a square shape and add wide straps on top.
Image credits: Instagram
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Kurta-Style Chikankari Top

Get a kurta-style chikankari top made to wear with jeans. To make it more attractive, you can add white pom-pom lace on the sleeves and hemline. 

Image credits: Gemini AI
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Crop Top with Colourful Straps

You can choose a white chikankari crop top that has colourful straps. This design is easily available online for ₹150 to ₹200 and looks very stylish with denim jeans.
Image credits: Pinterest
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Collar-Style Long Top

A peplum-style long top with a collar looks fantastic with straight pants and trousers. The sleeveless pattern, front buttons, and open-front design give this top a modern touch.
Image credits: Pinterest
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Shirt-Style Chikankari Top

A chikankari shirt looks very classy and feels super comfortable in the summer. With a stand collar and front buttons, it's a perfect option for the college, or casual outings.

Image credits: Pinterest
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Floral Cut-Out Chikankari Top

Chikankari tops with floral cut-out designs are quite trendy these days. Their boxy and straight-cut design looks very stylish when paired with a skirt, denims, or palazzos.
Image credits: chat GPT
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Puff-Sleeves Chikankari Top

You can style a puff-sleeved chikankari top with jeans, a skirt, or even a saree. The V-neckline and shirt pattern give this design a very elegant and fashionable look.
Image credits: Pinterest

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