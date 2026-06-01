Anushka wore a white strappy top with jeans. Her designer top might be expensive, but you can try these budget-friendly chikankari top designs to get the look.
Get a kurta-style chikankari top made to wear with jeans. To make it more attractive, you can add white pom-pom lace on the sleeves and hemline.
A chikankari shirt looks very classy and feels super comfortable in the summer. With a stand collar and front buttons, it's a perfect option for the college, or casual outings.
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