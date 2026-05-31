Sleeping in AC all night can make your skin dry as cool air reduces room humidity. Experts say this can lead to dryness and irritation. Keeping a bucket of water in the room may slightly increase humidity and help reduce dryness. Staying hydrated and using moisturiser also helps protect your skin.

The summer heat has become unbearable, and for most of us, the AC is running day and night. But this often leaves our skin feeling dry, dull, and stretched. If this sounds familiar, a simple home remedy might just be the solution you need. Dermatologist Dr. Jushya Sarin explains that you can reduce this problem significantly by just keeping a bucket or a vessel of clean water in your room.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Does keeping water in the room actually help?

According to Dr. Shivakumar K, an MD in Respiratory Medicine and Chief Consultant Pulmonologist, an AC cools the room by pulling moisture out of the air. This lowers the room's humidity and makes the air dry. This is the main reason why your skin starts to feel rough, your eyes might get itchy or irritated, and even the inner lining of your nose and throat can get affected.

Keep a bowl of water in the room

Experts explain that when you keep a bucket or bowl full of water in the room, the water slowly evaporates and adds moisture back into the air. While it's not as effective as a proper humidifier, this trick can definitely provide some relief, especially in smaller rooms.

Downsides of running the AC all night

According to Dr. Manisha Arora, constantly sleeping in an AC can cause several problems for your body. These include:

Skin becoming dry and lifeless

Dryness and irritation in the eyes

Dehydration, or a lack of water in the body

Dryness in the throat and nose

Increased risk of respiratory problems due to low humidity

ALSO READ: Sunscreen: Think Cloudy Days Mean No Sun Protection? Big Mistake, Say Doctors!

What should be the room's humidity level?

For a healthy and comfortable environment, experts suggest that the room's humidity should be between 40 and 60 percent. It's also better to keep the AC temperature between 22 and 26 degrees Celsius. If you spend a lot of time in an AC room, make sure to drink enough water throughout the day. Apply moisturizer on your skin regularly. Instead of running the AC all night, try setting a timer for 2-3 hours.

ALSO READ: Foot Care: Say Goodbye to Tanned Feet With These 5 Magic Home Remedies!