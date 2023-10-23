Durga Puja 2023: Funiture and decor ideas for this festive season

Furniture is not only functional but also a crucial element in setting the tone and mood of festive celebrations. It enhances the visual appeal of your home, and provides comfort and convenience.

When preparing your home for Durga Puja, your choice of furniture and decor plays a vital role in creating a warm and culturally rich ambiance. While one has guests coming in during festive times, furniture plays a significant role as it involves rearranging or adding furniture to create a specific atmosphere. Tables, sideboards, and shelves may be adorned with festive ornaments, candles, and figurines to set the mood. Furniture can help create a welcoming and celebratory ambiance.

To give inputs on the same, Asianet got in touch with Mr. Jenis Makwana, Head of Design and Innovation Lab – Bonito Designs who shared some amazing designs and furniture ideas that one must have or buy during Durga Puja or any festive season.

Traditional wooden furniture such as intricately carved coffee tables, chairs, side tables, and meenakari chowki, forms the foundation of your interior design. To enhance the atmosphere, consider using vibrant and traditional fabrics like velvet, linen, acrylic, silk, or brocade for cushions.

Adorn the walls and furniture with vibrant silk or cotton fabrics in hues like bright red, amber, and emerald. Illuminating the puja space with candles, diyas, and conch shell-shaped lamps cast a soothing golden glow, fostering a tranquil environment.

In line with the eco-friendly trend, seating arrangements featuring bamboo frames and comfortable cushions create a divine space for devotees to offer their prayers. Furthermore, when setting up the puja shrine, opt for mandaps crafted from wood or metal to add grandeur to the intricately carved depictions of Durga and her divine entourage. These mandaps provide a sacred space to house idols during this auspicious period.

To complete the festive ambiance of Durga Puja, consider decorating your floors with traditional Indian rugs and carpets in vivid colors, adding cultural depth to your living spaces.

In summary, furniture is not only functional but also a crucial element in setting the tone and mood of festive celebrations. It enhances the visual appeal of your home, provides comfort and convenience, and facilitates the gathering and enjoyment of traditions and festivities with family and friends.