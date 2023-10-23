Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Durga Puja 2023: Funiture and decor ideas for this festive season

    Furniture is not only functional but also a crucial element in setting the tone and mood of festive celebrations. It enhances the visual appeal of your home, and provides comfort and convenience.

    Durga Puja 2023: Funiture and decor ideas for this festive season RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 23, 2023, 1:36 PM IST

    When preparing your home for Durga Puja, your choice of furniture and decor plays a vital role in creating a warm and culturally rich ambiance. While one has guests coming in during festive times, furniture plays a significant role as it involves rearranging or adding furniture to create a specific atmosphere. Tables, sideboards, and shelves may be adorned with festive ornaments, candles, and figurines to set the mood. Furniture can help create a welcoming and celebratory ambiance.

    To give inputs on the same, Asianet got in touch with Mr. Jenis Makwana, Head of Design and Innovation Lab – Bonito Designs who shared some amazing designs and furniture ideas that one must have or buy during Durga Puja or any festive season.

    Traditional wooden furniture such as intricately carved coffee tables, chairs, side tables, and meenakari chowki, forms the foundation of your interior design. To enhance the atmosphere, consider using vibrant and traditional fabrics like velvet, linen, acrylic, silk, or brocade for cushions.

    Adorn the walls and furniture with vibrant silk or cotton fabrics in hues like bright red, amber, and emerald. Illuminating the puja space with candles, diyas, and conch shell-shaped lamps cast a soothing golden glow, fostering a tranquil environment.

    In line with the eco-friendly trend, seating arrangements featuring bamboo frames and comfortable cushions create a divine space for devotees to offer their prayers. Furthermore, when setting up the puja shrine, opt for mandaps crafted from wood or metal to add grandeur to the intricately carved depictions of Durga and her divine entourage. These mandaps provide a sacred space to house idols during this auspicious period.

    To complete the festive ambiance of Durga Puja, consider decorating your floors with traditional Indian rugs and carpets in vivid colors, adding cultural depth to your living spaces. 

    In summary, furniture is not only functional but also a crucial element in setting the tone and mood of festive celebrations. It enhances the visual appeal of your home, provides comfort and convenience, and facilitates the gathering and enjoyment of traditions and festivities with family and friends.

    Last Updated Oct 23, 2023, 1:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    benefits of fenugreek and how to use fenugreek for healthy hair anr eai

    THIS one natural ingredient will yield best results for healthy hair! Read

    Rani Mukerji to Sushmita Sen, what is the Dhunuchi dance that celebrities are performing RKK

    Rani Mukerji to Sushmita Sen, what is the Dhunuchi dance that celebrities are performing

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from October 23 to October 29, 2023 AJR

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from October 23 to October 29, 2023

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from October 23 to October 29, 2023 AJR

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from October 23 to October 29, 2023

    Love relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from October 23 to October 29, 2023 AJR

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from October 23 to October 29, 2023

    Recent Stories

    Rihanna to make 'musical comeback' after second pregnancy? details here vma

    Rihanna to make 'musical comeback' after second pregnancy? details here

    Vivo Y200 New mid range smartphone with amazing design launched Check specs price other details gcw

    Vivo Y200: New mid-range smartphone with amazing design launched; Check specs, price & other details

    Air India introduces non-stop flights between Bengaluru and Singapore

    Air India introduces non-stop flights between Bengaluru and Singapore

    Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Digvijaya Singh demands handing VVPAT slips to voters, proposes 10-box counting process AJR

    MP Election 2023: Digvijaya Singh demands handing VVPAT slips to voters, proposes 10-box counting process

    benefits of fenugreek and how to use fenugreek for healthy hair anr eai

    THIS one natural ingredient will yield best results for healthy hair! Read

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon